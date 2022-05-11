ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lucasville, OH

Local Daycare Under Fire From State and Parents

By Cyn Mackley
SCDNReports
SCDNReports
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sBCfe_0faGDyej00
Notice how far the child would have to walk to be 50 feet from the highway

A local daycare is under fire from both the State of Ohio and parents. In March, the State Department of Education cited Lucasville Childcare Center for not having enough employees to properly supervise the children on hand.

In the report, the state notes that a child was injured during this time. According to the details of the report:

One child care staff member stepped out of the room, another didn’t show up to work on time, and another was unable to work. Additionally, two groups of children had been combined and there were not enough adults on hand to supervise the younger age group. The shortage of daycare workers is a problem across the U.S. According to EdSurge, 80% of childcare facilities report they are short-staffed.

A concerned mom contacted SCDN to report that her child was also injured after she left her at the facility last month. She said after her first day in daycare, she found her daughter with bite marks and scratches on her face. “She was there for just five hours. I’m the one who noticed the marks. No report was made, and I didn’t get a phone call.”

She said she felt compelled to speak out after seeing a report of a child escaping from the facility posted on Facebook. According to the post, a man found a little girl who had escaped from the daycare facility walking towards Rt. 104 all alone.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eg47W_0faGDyej00

Other people chimed in on Facebook reporting other incidents of children escaping from the facility. Another mother said that her children were kicked out of the facility after she shared a post someone else had made about the center on Facebook. “With absolutely no notice whatsoever my kids are told THIS MORNING they are not to return to daycare due to the screenshot below and a comment that was not even referring to the Lucasville center let alone slandering anyone or a business.”

The mom who initially contacted SCDN said she’s worried sick a child will be hurt. “It’s been weighing heavy on my heart. I’m scared to death something worse is going to happen to one of these kids.”

Scioto County Daily News reached out to the Lucasville Childcare Center for comment, but we have not yet heard back.

However, we later learned the director had posted on Facebook about the incidents. Our inquiry for the owner has gone unanswered.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ladbA_0faGDyej00

*The views expressed in comments on our social media platforms are those of the comment writers. The accuracy and politeness of comments are not guaranteed and do not represent the views or opinions of the Scioto County Daily News, SCDNReports, or any affiliate of N&P Publishing.

Comments / 2

Lisa Clay
1d ago

I would be very very upset at this daycare if you can’t get enough people to run it close the doors before something happens to these babies

Reply
4
Related
WDTN

Half Staff: Why flags are being lowered in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) – On May 12, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine ordered that flags be lowered across the state, the same day Biden marked that over one million people have died of COVID-19 in the U.S. All flags of the United States and flags of the State of Ohio are to be flown at half […]
OHIO STATE
wosu.org

Nurses call for better working conditions during protest at Ohio Statehouse

Ohio nurses rally at the Ohio Statehouse to bring light to issues plaguing the profession. Ohio nurses held a rally at the Statehouse Thursday to bring light to issues plaguing the profession, such as low staffing. The protest with over 300 nurses was a message to lawmakers and healthcare administrators about finding solutions to workplace violence and retaining qualified nurses.
OHIO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Education
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Government
City
Lucasville, OH
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Counties with highest COVID infection rates in Ohio

(STACKER) – The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Daycare
NBC4 Columbus

91 overdoses, 8 fatal, in Licking County since January

NEWARK, Ohio (WCMH) — Licking County health officials saw an overdose spike in April, and have offered free Narcan to residents. Through April 26, there were 83 suspected non-fatal overdoses in Licking County since the beginning of 2022. An additional eight overdoses have been confirmed as fatal. “Seventy-two percent of the fatal overdoses in 2021 […]
LICKING COUNTY, OH
Farm and Dairy

Ohio residents have one year left to get Real ID

COLUMBUS — Effective May 3, 2023, the state-issued identification that airline passengers present at Transportation Security Administration screening checkpoints for boarding a commercial airline must be Real ID compliant. TSA will require a federally-compliant driver license, identification card or other acceptable form of identification such as a U.S. passport...
OHIO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
SCDNReports

Cops Tell Baby’s Parent It’s Time To Clean House

Portsmouth Police responded to a 7th Street home after they were asked to check on the welfare of a two-month-old baby. When police arrived at the scene at 11:44 am, they said the child seemed okay and wasn’t in any immediate danger. However, they advised the residents to clean...
PORTSMOUTH, OH
WDVM 25

KCHA helps establish playgroups in WV animal shelters

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WOWK) — The Kanawha County Humane Association (KCHA) is working hard to ensure all West Virginia dogs are getting exercise and socialization with other dogs. On Wednesday, KCHA visited New River Humane Society in Fayette County, West Virginia, to introduce dog playgroups. This is the third shelter KCHA has visited as part […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WLWT 5

Ohio humane society seizes 22 German Shepherds living in 'deplorable conditions'

LIMA, Ohio — An Ohio humane society is now taking care of 22 German Shepherd dogs after they were seized from property that they described as "deplorable conditions." The Ohio SPCA & Humane Society said as soon as they arrived at the scene, they knew the seizure was necessary. They removed the 22 dogs from the property and took them to the shelter.
LIMA, OH
SCDNReports

SCDNReports

Portsmouth, OH
130K+
Followers
5K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

Welcome to SCDN. We’re an independent news organization. Our coverage includes breaking news and events as they unfold. Our National Desk works with agencies all over the country to bring timely updates on stories that really matter. Report without Bias. tell the Truth without Compromise. That's how we've done it for years. That's how we will continue to operate.

Comments / 0

Community Policy