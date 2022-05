During the metalcore boom of the early 2000s, the underground spawned a class of bands who made thrash metal that brimmed with contempt and bile in a killer way. And while many of them were excellent — Seattle’s Himsa and Boston’s Cannae come to mind — few if any lived up to the impact, speed, and spit-flecked rancor of Indiana’s Demiricous. With their first two albums, 2006’s Dimebag-dedicated One (Hellbound) and 2007’s Two (Poverty), the four-piece brought a bristling sense of pure chaos to the mix that fans of traditional thrash were put off by, but which extremists seeking to revel in pure sweat and primality were fucking stoked about. Now, the band have returned in fine form with III: Chaotic Lethal, their third full-length record, which can be streamed below.

