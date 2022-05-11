ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Correspondent Dennis Owens explains how abortion will be big issue at ballot box this fall

By Jennifer Lewis-Hall
phl17.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articlePhiladelphia (WPHL)- We continue with a focus on Roe V. Wade,...

phl17.com

iheart.com

State Rep. Introduces Bill To Exempt Older Citizens From Jury Duty

> State Rep. Introduces Bill To Exempt Older Citizens From Jury Duty. (Harrisburg, PA) -- A Pennsylvania State Representative has introduced a bill to exempt people who are older than 70 from serving jury duty. Currently, seniors can apply for exemptions at age 75. The measure has been recently introduced by State Representative Pam Snyder of Greene County.
HARRISBURG, PA
PennLive.com

GOP staffers fired after possible ‘ballot harvesting’ operation found in Pa.

PHILADELPHIA — The fallout from the discovery of a potential GOP “ballot harvesting” operation in South Philadelphia continued Tuesday, as two state party staffers lost their jobs, the matter became fodder for attacks in the Republican primary for governor, and lawmakers on both sides of the aisle jockeyed to define just what the situation said — or didn’t — about the security of voting by mail.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Pennsylvania Gubernatorial Primary Guide: Governorship Proving To Be High-Stakes Election For Both Parties

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Pennsylvania voters will head to the polls next Tuesday for the commonwealth’s primary election. At the top of the ballot is the race for the governor. A packed field of Republican gubernatorial candidates is vying to take control of the state after eight years of Democrat Gov. Tom Wolf. With the Republican Party likely to maintain control of the legislature, the governorship is proving to be a high-stakes election for both parties. VOTER GUIDE: Pennsylvania Primary Election 2022 The presumed Democratic candidate is Attorney General Josh Shapiro, who is unopposed in the primary. He has served as AG since 2017....
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WFMZ-TV Online

Pa. Rep. Gary Day calls on Pa.'s Acting Secretary of State to resign over her criticism of DA's plan to monitor ballot drop-boxes

HARRISBURG, Pa. - The debate over alleged ballot harvesting in Lehigh County during last year's election is spilling over into Harrisburg. Republican State Rep. Gary Day, who serves Lehigh and Berks counties, announced that he wants Leigh Chapman, Pennsylvania's Acting Secretary of State, to resign. In a statement, Day accused...
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
phl17.com

Josh Shapiro holds campaign stop in Meadville

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Democratic Gubernatorial candidate Josh Shapiro was in Meadville on May 12 as he looked to gain potential voters. Shapiro, the current Attorney General, shared his plans to cut taxes and create more opportunities for Pennsylvania workers. He said communities like Meadville matter, and have been ignored for...
MEADVILLE, PA
Upworthy

Teens fight back against book bans by starting forbidden book club in small Pennsylvania town

As the number of school districts across the country voting to ban books continues to rise, some students are taking matters into their own hands. "It's really problematic because books are the only way that you can be in another person's shoes," 14-year-old Joslyn Diffenbaugh, a self-proclaimed "book nerd," told The Washington Post. The eighth grader, who lives in the small town of Kutztown, Pennsylvania, has read several books that have been banned by school districts across the country, including "The Hate U Give" by Angie Thomas and "All American Boys" by Brendan Kiely and Jason Reynolds.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
billypenn.com

The Martin’s potato roll empire is backing Doug Mastriano, and Philly sandwich slingers are concerned

💌 Love Philly? Sign up for the free Billy Penn newsletter to get everything you need to know about Philadelphia, every day. The family behind Martin’s potato bread has put itself behind Doug Mastriano, a South Central Pa. state senator who rose to prominence as a Trump-supporting election denier, and espouses what some define as Christian nationalist rhetoric. He is also the front-running Republican candidate for Pennsylvania governor.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WITF

Pennsylvania primary 2022: A last-minute guide to everything you need to know to vote May 17

Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media. On May 17, Democrats and Republicans in Pennsylvania will vote for candidates running in local and statewide races. The victors will compete in general election races that...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WKBN

Who’s running for Lieutenant Governor of Pennsylvania?

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The May 17 primary is just around the corner, and to prepare, abc27 has compiled a list of the twelve major party candidates running for Pennsylvania’s open lieutenant governor seat. Learn more about each candidate running for second-in-command, below. Plus, click on their names to go to their campaign websites and […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27 News

WBRE

Pennsylvania Democrats vote for women’s rights

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A few Democrats gathered on Courthouse Square Tuesday, fighting for reproductive rights. Mayor Paige Cognetti, Action Together NEPA, and other public officials spoke to the media about Roe vs. Wade. Calling out Republicans for anti-choice agenda following a recent Supreme Court leak. Pennsylvania Democrats are calling on voters to choose […]
SCRANTON, PA

