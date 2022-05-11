Correspondent Dennis Owens explains how abortion will be big issue at ballot box this fall

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Pennsylvania voters will head to the polls next Tuesday for the commonwealth’s primary election. At the top of the ballot is the race for the governor. A packed field of Republican gubernatorial candidates is vying to take control of the state after eight years of Democrat Gov. Tom Wolf. With the Republican Party likely to maintain control of the legislature, the governorship is proving to be a high-stakes election for both parties. VOTER GUIDE: Pennsylvania Primary Election 2022 The presumed Democratic candidate is Attorney General Josh Shapiro, who is unopposed in the primary. He has served as AG since 2017....

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO