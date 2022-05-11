ADM boys golf remains strong, girls golf competes at conference

10 a.m. - 4 p.m. Saturday, May 14 at Atelier at 1109, Hotel Pattee. Get ready for Atelier at 1109's Fiber Festival of Perry and explore the fiber art world from start to finish. Local vendors will have yarns, spinning wheels, drop spindles, woven and knit goods, fiber arts supplies and more for sale at the Hotel Pattee. The Perry Piecemakers Quilt Guild will also have quilts on display in the Spring Valley Ballroom. Stop by Soumas Court and learn about fiber collection and sheep shearing, along with processing wool and creating dyed roving and yarn. Swing into Atelier at 1109 for a Yarn Tasting Party and experience all of the new colorways from various yarn distributors. The festival will also feature a spinning and crafting circle from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., so attendees are encouraged to bring their spinning wheel, drop spindle, WIP, or finished project to show off or work on. Classes and demonstrations will be available all day. Find more information on the Atelier at 1109 Facebook page.

