Dallas County, IA

ADM boys golf remains strong, girls golf competes at conference

adelnews.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe ADM boys golf team has had a strong season so far and it continued with a second-place finish at the conference meet on May 9. The Tigers scored a 302 at the meet, a season low according to head coach Nolan Gitch, who was named the 2022 Raccoon River Conference...

www.adelnews.com

adelnews.com

Van Meter girls golf competes in triangular, girls track places first at Martensdale

After a first-place finish at the conference meet last week on May 2, the Van Meter girls golf team has continued its season by competing in a triangular. The Bulldogs faced off against Roland-Story and Nevada on May 9 and finished second with a score of 205. Roland-Story grabbed first with a score of 194 while Nevada placed third with a score of 212.
VAN METER, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

ADM Track and Field Team Run in Districts Today

A opportunity to go to state is on the line today for the ADM boys and girls track and field teams, as both teams will be running in the district track and field meet in Adel. If a runner or team meets the requirements for placement, they will be moving to the state track and field meet which begins next Thursday.
ADEL, IA
adelnews.com

Here are 13 candidates for All-Iowa high school girls soccer player of the year

As we hit the stretch run of the 2022 high school girls soccer season, several players have separated themselves from the rest of the field. From a loaded Valley team led by Anna Van Wyngarden to Camille Landphair’s dominance for Dike-New Hartford in Class 1A, there is no shortage of talent to consider for the best girls soccer player in Iowa.
IOWA STATE
adelnews.com

Dallas County students receive Governor's Scholar awards

Dallas County students were recognized by Gov. Kim Reynolds and Lt. Gov. Adam Gregg for outstanding academic achievement at the 20th Annual Governor’s Scholar Recognition Ceremony on Sunday, May 1 at Hy-Vee Hall in Des Moines. Students honored included:. Carly Kuhse of ADM High School. Skyler Blessman of Dallas...
DALLAS COUNTY, IA
adelnews.com

Atelier at 1109 to host Fiber Festival of Perry on May 14

Fiber will be celebrated in Perry on Saturday. Atelier at 1109 will host the Fiber Festival of Perry from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday. The festival is returning to an in-person format this year after being canceled in 2020 because of COVID-19. Art on the Prairie celebrated Fiber Art Month in 2021 with artist pop-ups, workshops and more.
PERRY, IA
adelnews.com

Around the County Events

10 a.m. - 4 p.m. Saturday, May 14 at Atelier at 1109, Hotel Pattee. Get ready for Atelier at 1109's Fiber Festival of Perry and explore the fiber art world from start to finish. Local vendors will have yarns, spinning wheels, drop spindles, woven and knit goods, fiber arts supplies and more for sale at the Hotel Pattee. The Perry Piecemakers Quilt Guild will also have quilts on display in the Spring Valley Ballroom. Stop by Soumas Court and learn about fiber collection and sheep shearing, along with processing wool and creating dyed roving and yarn. Swing into Atelier at 1109 for a Yarn Tasting Party and experience all of the new colorways from various yarn distributors. The festival will also feature a spinning and crafting circle from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., so attendees are encouraged to bring their spinning wheel, drop spindle, WIP, or finished project to show off or work on. Classes and demonstrations will be available all day. Find more information on the Atelier at 1109 Facebook page.
WAUKEE, IA
adelnews.com

Woodward Public Library to host program about Iowa abandoned and disappearing towns May 14

The Woodward Public Library has received funding from Humanities Iowa, a private, nonprofit state affiliate of the National Endowment for the Humanities, to host a presentation called Off the Map: Stories of Abandoned and Disappearing Towns Around Iowa by Rosa Snyder at 10 a.m. on Saturday, May 14 at the library. A cultural resource for Iowans since 1971, Humanities Iowa offers many cultural and historical programs and grants to Iowa's communities.
WOODWARD, IA
adelnews.com

Perry police chief wounded in Tuesday shooting, suspect charged with four felonies

The Perry police chief is recovering at a Des Moines hospital after being shot in the leg during a struggle with an armed suspect early Tuesday morning, authorities said. Chief Eric Vaughn sustained a single gunshot wound to the upper thigh and was taken by air ambulance to the hospital, Perry Police Sgt. Jim Archer said at a news conference hours after the incident.
PERRY, IA
adelnews.com

Ames man found dead of multiple gunshot wounds Monday identified by police

The victim of a Monday morning shooting in Ames was identified by police as a 38-year-old Ames man on Tuesday afternoon. Scott T. Lograsso was found outside of an apartment building on the 3000 block of Regency Court. Police say Lograsso was pronounced dead at the scene with multiple gunshot wounds after receiving reports of a shooting at 4:21 a.m.
AMES, IA

