ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salida, CO

Pet of the Week: Broly

heartoftherockiesradio.com
 1 day ago

Meet Broly! He’s the Heart of the Rockies Radio Pet of the Week!. Broly is a 2-year-old male Labrador Retriever mix. This big pup LOVES to play! You will always find him with a toy nearby when he’s out in the...

heartoftherockiesradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
dogstodays.com

The Top 5 Most Calming Dog Breeds

Dogs are the most popular pets in America, and it’s not hard to see why. With their fluffy fur, wagging tails and playful personalities, dogs make for great companions. But what makes one breed of dog better than another? Is there such thing as a perfect family pet? The answer is yes! Here are five breeds that make good pets:
PETS
News 12

Paws & Pals: Dogs up for adoption at Ruff House Rescue on April 15

In this week's Paws & Pals, Ruff House Rescue presented four dogs looking for their 'furever' homes. Marie is a 3-year-old Boxer mix currently in foster. Marie is very affectionate and always greets you with a wagging butt and tail. She loves going out on walks and greeting adults and kids while out. Her foster says she is definitely a people-dog. Marie is very trainable. listens and is a fast learner. Her sweet little face and her mild calm and loving personality would make any human happy.
PETS
DogTime

Mayday For Mutts: Help Mixed Breed Dogs Get Adopted!

Mayday for Mutts is celebrated on the first Sunday of May. It's a day to spread the word about all that mixed breed dogs have to offer and promote adoption. The post Mayday For Mutts: Help Mixed Breed Dogs Get Adopted! appeared first on DogTime.
PETS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Colorado Pets & Animals
Salida, CO
Lifestyle
City
Salida, CO
Local
Colorado Lifestyle
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Pet Vet (5/4/2022)

PITTSBURG, Kan. – The question for our Pet Vet on call: Why do cats respond to catnip?. According to Dr. Eva Dudek of Parsons Pet Hospital:. “Catnip is a herb in the mint family. Cats respond to a compound called nepetalactone. This compound can either energize or mellow your cat. Catnip is an excellent herb to try outside, It also attracts butterflies.”
PETS
24/7 Wall St.

These Are the Hardest Dog Breeds to Train

Having a dog brings many rewards, one of the most important being companionship. A dog can serve as a guardian and an exercise companion, and perform tasks as varied as locating lost things and people and retrieving game. However, dogs have to be trained and the amount of training required varies by breed. Some are […]
PETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog Park#5k Run
CBS Miami

New Study Reveals Dog Life Expectancy By Breed

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – If you ever wondered how long your dog might live, there’s a new study from Britain’s Royal Veterinary College which looks at their life expectancy. Vets found the average life expectancy in general is 11.2 years, but it varies dramatically between breeds. The study found Jack Russell Terriers live the longest, with an average life expectancy of 12.7 years. Border Collies were next on the list with 12.1 years followed by Springer Spaniels with 11.9 years. French Bulldog puppies/ (Photo credit EMMANUEL DUNAND/AFP via Getty Images) French bulldogs were at the bottom of the list.  On average, they live just four and...
PETS
The Independent

Wedding caterer applauded for turning down couples who ask their guests to pay for dinner

A wedding caterer has been praised for turning down all events where the bride and groom are asking their guests to pay for their own meals.In a recent post shared on the discussion-based site Mumsnet, a user explained that they run a “wedding catering company” that is “based on a food truck” and works for “less formal weddings”.They then revealed that some couples who have reached out to them about catering have been expecting their guests to purchase their own dinners at their weddings, a concept that the caterer said they have been “turning down” because they believe it is...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Santa Barbara Edhat

Foster Home Needed for 8 Puppies

FOSTER HOME NEEDED: We Would love to take these eight puppies into rescue they are half Australian shepherd / Doberman mix. If you are able to open your home and heart to these eight adorable puppies please visit our website at www.sparkrescue.org and submit a foster application or if you’re currently fostering please message as soon as possible thank you.
PETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Pets
Kicker 102.5

Is It Illegal To Bury Your Pet In Your Yard In Arkansas or Texas?

Is it illegal to bury your pet in your yard in Arkansas or Texas?. I am a pet owner and dogs are my preferred pet. But what do you do in the case of your beloved pet passing away? I had a rottweiler that we had to ut down after her battle with cancer. At the time we were at the vet's office and they offered to take care of her for me after her passing.
TEXAS STATE
pethelpful.com

Breed Info: Teddy Bear Dogs and Puppies

Belinda absolutely loves dogs. She enjoys sharing her passion and enthusiasm for different dog breeds. The Teddy Bear dog is a new breed of "designer dog" that was first introduced at the start of the new millennium. Also known as the Zuchon or Shuchon, this dog has earned its place as one of the cutest companion dogs.
PETS
Henry County Daily Herald

Dog Lets Cat Brother Ride On Him When They Go Hiking | The Dodo

Dog does the sweetest thing for his cat brother when he gets tired from their hike 💕. You can keep up with Henry and Baloo and all of their adventures together on Instagram, @henrythecoloradodog: https://thedo.do/henrybaloo. For information on the Henry & Baloo Foundation visit: http://thedo.do/henryandbaloofoundation.
ANIMALS
BBC

Dog longevity: How long will my pet dog live?

Do you look at your dog and wonder how long it might live?. Do you ponder how many more years you'll get to go for walks or to cuddle on the sofa?. A new in-depth study hopes to help by assessing the life expectancy of British canine pets. It shows...
PETS
pethelpful.com

Pit Bulls as Family Dogs

Marcie has been an online writer for over three years. Her article often focus on customer service or pet care. I remember being 15 years old and bringing home my first pit bull. He was a beautiful caramel color and had the biggest green eyes. He was cold in the street, and I couldn't just leave him there. My parents told me he was my responsibility if an owner did not come forward.
ANIMALS

Comments / 0

Community Policy