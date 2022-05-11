Pet of the Week: Broly

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – If you ever wondered how long your dog might live, there’s a new study from Britain’s Royal Veterinary College which looks at their life expectancy.
Vets found the average life expectancy in general is 11.2 years, but it varies dramatically between breeds.
The study found Jack Russell Terriers live the longest, with an average life expectancy of 12.7 years.
Border Collies were next on the list with 12.1 years followed by Springer Spaniels with 11.9 years.
French Bulldog puppies/ (Photo credit EMMANUEL DUNAND/AFP via Getty Images)
French bulldogs were at the bottom of the list. On average, they live just four and...
