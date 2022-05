Congrats to 2014 Master of Science in Education grad Ryan Gleason! He was recently named Maine’s NAESP (National Association of Elementary School Prinicpals) National Distinguished Principal for 2023. MPA Executive Director of the Professional Division, Dr. Holly Blair noted, “Principal Gleason has been chosen for his contributions to the well-being of the entire educational community, creating a positive environment and having the ability to motivate and inspire others. The interpersonal relationships he has created and his ability to overcome extreme obstacles demonstrates the impeccable leadership that he provides for his students, staff, and community.”

STANDISH, ME ・ 2 DAYS AGO