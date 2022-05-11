ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manatee County, FL

First Alert Traffic: Crash shuts down I-75 southbound at Mendoza Road

By ABC7 Staff
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Southbound I-75 near Mendoza Road...

click orlando

Northbound lanes on US 441 shut down after Tavares crash, police say

TAVARES, Fla. – A part of U.S. Highway 441 shut down Wednesday afternoon after a crash in Tavares with multiple injuries, police said. Police urge drivers to avoid the northbound lanes of U.S. Highway 441 near Palm Gardens. Officers said there is a road closure due to the crash.
TAVARES, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Motorcyclist killed in NW 39th Avenue accident

A motorcyclist was killed yesterday in an accident that occurred at 12:45 p.m. at the intersection of NW 39th Avenue and NW 24th Boulevard. Gainesville Police Department told us that initial reports indicate that the motorcyclist was traveling at a high rate of speed, failed to stop at a red light, and collided with the passenger door of a car in the intersection. The driver of the car was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and later released.
GAINESVILLE, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Firefighters in Manatee County team up to rescue a donkey who fell through bridge

PALMETTO, Fla. (WWSB) - Firefighters from Bradenton Fire and the North River District teamed up for an unusual call Tuesday. Crews were called out to a home in Palmetto off 37th Street East for reports of a donkey named Cecil that had fallen in between the slats of a wooden bridge near a residence. Initially, the owner had tried to remove slats from the bridge and even to lift the animal with a tractor. It didn’t work, so the crews had to call dispatch to get help with a large animal rescue.
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
hernandosun.com

Shooting reported near Shayne St and Cook Ave in Brooksville

Sheriff Al Nienhuis posted on Facebook the following video: https://fb.watch/cZnOOB5Srs/. HCSO is still seeking a dark-colored sedan seen leaving the scene. Nienhuis said in his statement on a video posted to social media, “If you’re a person involved or one of the people involved in this shooting, you might want to consider turning yourself in and let us get your side of the story. Because we’ve already got a person of interest identified in this shooting, and we’re going to be tracking that person down and bringing them to justice if they did violate the law in this shooting.”
BROOKSVILLE, FL
WINKNEWS.com

North Port woman dies after falling into septic tank while gardening

A 74-year-old woman was found dead in the septic tank of her North Port home on Tuesday after police say she fell into it while gardening. According to the North Port Police Department, the woman was watering plants outside her home on Andalusia Street when she fell into her septic tank through a large hole, possibly from the lid suddenly caving in.
NORTH PORT, FL
Mysuncoast.com

North Port woman found dead in septic tank

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - A 74-year-old woman was found dead after falling through a septic tank in her front yard. Josh Taylor, a spokesperson for the North Port Police Department remarked, “It was quickly realized that there’s this hole and she was in this hole. It’s a completely freakish type incident that you would never think would happen.”
NORTH PORT, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Bradenton man dies in one-car crash on I-75

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - A 70-year-old Bradenton man was killed in a one-vehicle crash on Interstate 75 early Monday, the Florida Highway Patrol said. Investigators say the man’s SUV was traveling north shortly before 1 a.m., a mile south of State Road 64. The vehicle went off the roadway and hit a guardrail. The driver later died.
BRADENTON, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Slow your roll: Speed limit lowered to 60 mph on I-75 for a few more months of construction

The Big Slowdown on Interstate 75, which reduces the speed limit on a couple of stretches notorious for locals putting the accelerator to the floor, is expected to continue for another few months as construction projects head toward completion. The Florida Department of Transportation said construction projects have required reducing the speed limit on I-75 to 60 mph from 70 mph in each ...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

‘It’s a freakish-type incident’: Woman found dead in septic tank

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB/Gray News) - Florida officials said a 74-year-old woman was found dead in a septic tank in her front yard on Thursday. North Port Police Department spokesperson Josh Taylor said authorities were called to the home, and they quickly realized that the woman was in the hole.
NORTH PORT, FL
fox13news.com

Deputies: Lake Wales contractor pocketed $23,500 from homeowner, never started project

DAVENPORT, Fla. - A Polk County man was accused of stealing thousands of dollars from a Davenport homeowner's construction project, but never began the work. Investigators recently booked 45-year-old Don "Stephen" Wildmon into jail after obtaining an arrest warrant for him. They said their investigation began in October 2021 when the victim first contacted the sheriff's office to report Wildmon.
observernews.net

HCSO reports spurt of criminal activity in Sun City Center

Even though crime is relatively low in Sun City Center, every few months someone comes into the community to trouble residents. Recently, the senior retirement community has seen a spree of illegal activities, said Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office Community Resource Deputy Jeff Merry. They’ve included the theft of seven golf carts over four weeks, the reported burglary of five vehicles and suspected burglary of four more, a car theft and several burglaries at residential facilities.
SUN CITY CENTER, FL

