As any good birder knows, spring means migration, which means: warblers!. Finally, after seeing what seems like hundreds of posts about exotic-looking warblers all around Central Ohio, I've started to spot some near my Clintonville home. But if you'd rather get out and see some colorful little migrating birds instead of waiting for them to come to you, the Glen Echo Ravine is a pretty great spot to do so.

