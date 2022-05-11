Chestertown RiverArts Announces New Executive Director

Makers Market opens in St. Michaels, MD, May 21st. This Summer, monthly gathering of local artisans, weavers, jewelry designers, mosaic artists, seashell crafters, local bakers and much more will begin on Saturday, May 21on the front lawn of our host, the St. Michaels Inn, from 9am – 3pm. Parking is available in the back lot of the motel. Joe Hickey is on board to entertain with great music. There will also be a kid’s craft table, hamburgers and hot dogs on sale for lunch with chips, sodas and dessert and plenty of beautiful and unique artistry to browse through. Vendor spots are still available. The Makers Market is brought to you by the Bayside Friends. Bayside Friends operates as a component fund under The Foundation for Community Development Inc., a registered 501(c)3 charitable organization. For more information visit www.buildingstrongercommunities.org. For more information or a vendor application, please email trish@baysidefriends.org or call 410-829-3883. Hope to see you there!

SAINT MICHAELS, MD ・ 22 HOURS AGO