ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chestertown, MD

Chestertown RiverArts Announces New Executive Director

By Spy Desk
talbotspy.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Board of Directors at Chestertown RiverArts is proud to announce the appointment of its new Executive Director, Chris Sade. Sade will assume the organization’s leadership in May 2022. Sade is uniquely suited to fulfill RiverArt’s mission to grow community, creativity, and connection through the arts. A passionate...

talbotspy.org

Comments / 0

Related
talbotspy.org

Mid-Shore Arts: Pam Watroba’s Mosaics

Pam Watroba freely admits that art and art creation have always been front and center in her life. Still, the realities of life, including raising a family, deferred that passion until she retired as a healthcare professional a few years ago. With her husband cheering her on, Pat returned to art far later in life than she had hoped, but thankfully, she still has the same passion she had growing up in Baltimore.
CAMBRIDGE, MD
talbotspy.org

Space…Shapes…Scapes Award Winners Announced

The Working Artists’ Forum (WAF) announced the winners of the Columbia Art Center exhibit, Space…Shapes…Scapes, during the Friday, May 6 evening Exhibition Opening and Awards Ceremony. Although selecting award winners is both difficult and subjective, show judge Jane McElvany Coonce, an artist and educator from the Washington,...
COLUMBIA, MD
talbotspy.org

The Mediation Room: What is Mediation Anyway? By Steve Forrer

Editor’s note: For almost as long as we have been publishing the Spy newspapers, we have been in awe of the various nonprofit organizations like Community Mediation Upper Shore in Chestertown and Mid Shore Community Mediation Center in Easton, who have successfully resolved countless family conflicts, student feuds, and bad neighbor relations through this very effective method of conflict resolution. We felt this subject was important enough to establish a column with the help of the former Dean of University of Maryland Global Campus, Steve Forrer, to discuss every other week how mediation can be used to encourage our Dorchester, Kent, and Talbot Counties to embrace this remarkable tool even more in the future. Steve begins his column today in all three Spy newspapers.
EASTON, MD
talbotspy.org

Bay Country Chorus Seeks Women and Men of All Ages to Join

The Bay Country Chorus is the Easton Maryland chapter of the Barbershop Harmony Society (BHS). Since 1990 the men of the chorus have been entertaining throughout the mid-shore of Maryland. Our principal audience has been the many seniors in our community who are unable to attend live musical performances. So, we bring the music to them.
EASTON, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chestertown, MD
Local
Maryland Entertainment
Local
Maryland Government
Chestertown, MD
Entertainment
Chestertown, MD
Government
talbotspy.org

Annual Douglass-Tubman Celebration features Jamie Raskin

The Talbot County Democratic Party’s annual Douglass-Tubman event has been reimagined as an old-fashioned fair that includes not only local, state, and federal candidates, but the booths and tents of community organizations, food vendors, beverages and live music. This event, free and open to the public, will be held at Moton Park in Easton on Sunday, May 22, 2022 from 3 – 6 pm.
TALBOT COUNTY, MD
talbotspy.org

St. Michaels Community Center Launches Capital Campaign

The St. Michaels Community Center is kicking off the first capital campaign in its 32-year history to renew, rebuild, and revitalize its aged building in the Town’s Historic District. The St. Michaels Community Center purchased its Railroad Avenue headquarters in 2015. The structure was constructed before World War II...
SAINT MICHAELS, MD
talbotspy.org

Main Street District of Downtown Easton Receives Grant Award

The Easton Economic Development Corporation (EEDC) has been granted $99,250 for use in the Main Street District of Downtown Easton. The award was part of the nearly $10 million announced by Governor Larry Hogan through the new Community Safety Works program to more than 300 business districts and nonprofit organizations across Maryland.
EASTON, MD
talbotspy.org

Makers Market Opens in St. Michaels May 21

Makers Market opens in St. Michaels, MD, May 21st. This Summer, monthly gathering of local artisans, weavers, jewelry designers, mosaic artists, seashell crafters, local bakers and much more will begin on Saturday, May 21on the front lawn of our host, the St. Michaels Inn, from 9am – 3pm. Parking is available in the back lot of the motel. Joe Hickey is on board to entertain with great music. There will also be a kid’s craft table, hamburgers and hot dogs on sale for lunch with chips, sodas and dessert and plenty of beautiful and unique artistry to browse through. Vendor spots are still available. The Makers Market is brought to you by the Bayside Friends. Bayside Friends operates as a component fund under The Foundation for Community Development Inc., a registered 501(c)3 charitable organization. For more information visit www.buildingstrongercommunities.org. For more information or a vendor application, please email trish@baysidefriends.org or call 410-829-3883. Hope to see you there!
SAINT MICHAELS, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art#Fine Arts#Volunteers#The Board Of Directors#Ra
talbotspy.org

The Women’s Mural Comes to Cambridge

Cambridge is about to be put on the map again. Coming in the next few weeks will be the installation of a remarkable public art project, The Dorchester Women’s Mural, featuring 12 past and current Dorchester-based women who have made a significant contribution in their field that extends far beyond their community.
CAMBRIDGE, MD
talbotspy.org

Tidewater Inn Announces Grand Reopening and Ribbon Cutting for Terrasse Spa

Tidewater Inn announces the grand reopening and official ribbon cutting of Terrasse Spa on Thursday, May 19, 2022, at 4:30 p.m. Terrasse Spa is located inside the Tidewater Inn at 101 East Dover Street, Easton, Maryland. Terrasse Spa initially opened in June 2020 in the midst of the global pandemic....
EASTON, MD
talbotspy.org

Pickering Creek Audubon Center June Public Programs

Humans aren’t the only species that build homes for shelter and warmth. This webinar will dive into the amazing world of animal architects and the inspiration humans draw from these beautiful buildings. From the labyrinthian ant nest to the iconic Beaver dam and many other homes in between come and learn about amazing structures built by wildlife across Delmarva. REGISTER HERE.
ANIMALS
talbotspy.org

Talbot Historical Society Project Rewind: Down on Washington Street

Love this view of North Washington Street Easton, Maryland! Maybe the cars date this as the late 1950s? The visible A & P store is now the Good Will Super Store. Three of the four mid nineteenth century Langsdale Houses are visible on the right. The third one from the right is the only one remaining in that location. Two of the remaining three were moved to Bay Street and the center visible Langsdale House was demolished to make room for the present Town Parking Lot entrance! Photo from the Talbot Historical Society’s H. Robins Hollyday Collection.
EASTON, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Arts
talbotspy.org

Re-Vision Exhibit on View Through September at Adkins Arboretum

Like enormous 3-D drawings, vines sweep and spiral, bend and corkscrew around the trees in Howard and Mary McCoy’s outdoor sculpture exhibit, Re-Vision, at Adkins Arboretum. Interspersed with Mary’s poems directly inspired by the Adkins landscape, they are on view through Sept. 30. On Sat., June 4, from 2 to 4 p.m., there will be a reception for the McCoys’ outdoor show and Chinese painter and calligrapher Kit-Keung Kan’s exhibit in the Visitor’s Center, including a guided sculpture and poetry walk.
CENTREVILLE, MD
pasadenavoice.com

With New Location, Mike’s Pharmacy Is In Good Health

Since 2013, Mike’s Pharmacy has been serving the community, offering high-quality products and knowledgeable service. With a ribbon-cutting ceremony on April 20, the Greater Severna Park and Arnold Chamber of Commerce welcomed the business’ second location, which is at 8125 Ritchie Highway, Suite L, in Pasadena.
PASADENA, MD
Delaware LIVE News

Delaware’s top doctor to step down

Dr. Karryl Rattay will leave her post as director of the Delaware Division of Public Health on June 30.  Rattay took the job in 2009 during the swine flu pandemic. She is currently the nation’s longest-serving public health director. “It has been the greatest honor of my lifetime to serve Delawareans in this role,” Rattay said Friday. “I am grateful ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE
talbotspy.org

Talbot County Council Notes: We’re Moving On by Carol Voyles

“We’re going to have fun today,” a county council member noted upon entering the Bradley meeting room for their May 3 meeting. The room was filled with smiling faces, and congratulatory and celebratory moments would prevail. The meeting got off to a good start by naming Dan Schekenburger as the new director of the Upper Shore Workforce Investment Board and then honoring the Talbot County Department of Corrections for its exemplary service.
TALBOT COUNTY, MD
talbotspy.org

Secret Gardens of Oxford Tour Returns on Saturday, June 4

After 3 years, Secret Gardens of Oxford Tour reconvenes on Saturday, June 4. New this year is a rebranded shed sale (to a Chic Shed Sale) and the introduction of a Mascot– a rabbit carrying two tulips. Watch for posters, bookmarks, and totes featuring the rabbit that start popping up in the region in mid-April.
OXFORD, MD
talbotspy.org

Delmarva Review: Already Broken by Irene Hoge Smith

Author’s Note: My family lived on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, when I was born, and remained there for two years before beginning a series of moves that would take us to Maryland, California, Michigan, and New York. Between Michigan and New York before our mother left us with our father. My memories before that rupture became hard to hang on to, and impossible to corroborate.
WASHINGTON, DC
talbotspy.org

COVID-19 May 13, 2022

The Spy obtains information for the above chart between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Statewide data are updated about 10 a.m. each day. Johns Hopkins updates its data throughout the day. Key points for today. Community levels in Kent and Talbot counties are now MEDIUM. Community levels in Caroline, Dorchester,...
TALBOT COUNTY, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy