Most Likely Regional Locations for Liberty Baseball

Blacksburg, VA

By Jon Manson
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThere are two weeks left in the regular season and Liberty baseball is firmly in the mix to win the ASUN as the Flames currently reside in first place in the ASUN’s East Division. The easiest and most direct path to the NCAA Tournament is to win the ASUN Tournament and...

The Spun

FOX Ranks College Football's Top 10 Transfer Schools

For better or worse, the transfer portal has changed college football. With that said, FOX unveiled its 2022 transfer team rankings on Wednesday. As you'd expect, some teams have really mastered the art of upgrading their roster via the transfer portal. The top program for FOX's transfer team rankings is...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

An Arkansas coaching legend is calling it a career

Andy Jackson has been coaching in the SEC for almost 40 years. Or, in other words, about twice as long as many of his players have been alive. The Arkansas men’s tennis head coach will retire on June 30. Jackson, an SEC lifer, practically, led the Razorbacks program for the last nine seasons. Before that, he ran the programs at Mississippi State and Florida. He was a graduate of Kentucky, as well. “I am grateful for the opportunity to have been part of such a tremendous program,” Jackson said. “I wish continued success to our student-athletes and all those affiliated with the Razorback Tennis program.” Jackson’s last on-court duty will be coaching senior Alex Reco in the NCAA Tournament from May 23-28. Arkansas, as a team, made the NCAA Tournament during three of Jackson’s seasons: 2016, 2017 and 2021. In his career, he was 615-353 with 25 appearances in the NCAA Tournament. Arkansas athletic director Hunter Yurachek said a search for Jackson’s replacement will begin immediately.
FanSided

Arch Manning reveals top 3 schools but 2 SEC teams loom as dark horses

Seemingly just about everyone wants Arch Manning, but it looks like there are only a handful of teams that the quarterback is actually interested in. The top quarterback for the 2023 recruiting class has opened up to On3’s Sam Spiegelman about the schools leading the race for his commitment, where he could take official visits and two SEC programs trying to make up ground.
The Spun

Look: Rankings Name Best Uniform In College Football

It's that time of the year where college football fans discuss the best uniforms in the country. On Tuesday, a Twitter account called "Big Game Boomer" unveiled its rankings for the top 50 uniforms in college football. At the top of the list for "Big Game Boomer" is Oregon. That's...
The Spun

CBS Names 5 'Dark Horse' College Football Playoff Teams

The 2022 college football season is still a few months away, but that didn't stop one analyst from making a list of five dark horse candidates for the playoff. CBS Sports created a list of dark horses by taking one team from every conference. The only limitation was that the teams needed to be a longer shot than 50-1 to make the College Football Playoff.
NBC 29 News

Battle-tested UVA women’s lax ready to begin NCAA Tournament

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia women’s lacrosse team will begin postseason play on Friday, as the 15th ranked Cavaliers take on No. 18 Southern Cal in the First Round of the NCAA Tournament in Chapel Hill. UVA is playing in its 26th consecutive tournament. They made it to...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Two UNC commits named to USA Men’s U18 Training Camp roster

Two UNC basketball commits will compete for a spot on the USA Men’s U18 roster in late May, the organization announced on Tuesday. Both G.G. Jackson and Seth Trimble were named to the USA Men’s U18 Training Camp roster. They are two of 27 athletes named to the roster with 12 spots on the USA Basketball U18 National Team which will compete at the 2022 FIBA U18 Americas Championship in Tijuana, Mexico, from June 6-12. Per USA Basketball, this is the full list of tryout players: Representing the class of 2021 is Corey Floyd. The class of 2022 will be represented by Mark Armstrong, Amari Bailey, Anthony Black, Eric...
cbs19news

UVA softball returns to ACC Tournament after turnaround season

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 SPORTS) -- For the first time since 2019 UVA softball is packing their bags for the ACC Tournament after a turnaround season. "I'm proud of the program, I'm proud of the athletes that have been here for 3-4 years," Virginia head coach Joanna Hardin said, "It's been hard and it's been a battle and we have grinded and grinded and worked really, really hard."
The Spun

College Football's Leaders 'Considering' A Drastic Move

As college football continues to evolve, more seismic shifts are being considered. On Wednesday, ACC commissioner Jim Phillips discussed the possibility to college football pushing away from the NCAA. "This is the time to do it when you’re reorganizing a structure like the NCAA," Phillips said, per Brandon Marcello of...
theScore

ACC considering 3-5-5 scheduling format, eliminating divisions

The ACC is considering a new football scheduling format that would see the conference get rid of its divisions and give teams an opportunity to play one another more frequently, ESPN's Andrea Adelson and David M. Hale report. Commissioner Jim Phillips and multiple athletic directors have discussed implementing a 3-5-5...
ESPN

Julian Phillips, final uncommitted five-star recruit in 2022 class, chooses to play at Tennessee

Five-star senior Julian Phillips, the last remaining available five-star basketball prospect in the 2022 class, announced his commitment to Tennessee on Thursday. Phillips chose the Volunteers over Auburn, although the G League Ignite team had emerged as an option late in the process. He had originally committed to LSU in October but was released from his letter of intent in March after coach Will Wade was fired following an NCAA notice of allegations accusing the program of five Level I violations.
