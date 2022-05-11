Turbo Tax to pay restitution to nearly 4.4M customers

The $141 million settlement deal between Intuit, the maker of TurboTax tax-filing software, and all 50 state attorneys general means that some 4 million affected taxpayers who were deceived by misleading promises of free tax-filing services will be compensated. Intuit will pay up to $90 to Americans who paid to...
The states of Georgia and Florida announced Wednesday they secured millions of dollars for their citizens from the owner of TurboTax, a tax filing service, after it was determined that TurboTax deceived individuals for tax years 2016 through 2018.
