Turbo Tax to pay restitution to nearly 4.4M customers

By FOX6 News Digital Team
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleIntuit, the makers of Turbo Tax, will pay restitution to nearly 4.4 million...

CNET

TurboTax's $141 Million Settlement: Who Is Eligible to Claim Money and Why

This story is part of Taxes 2022, CNET's coverage of the best tax software and everything else you need to get your return filed quickly, accurately and on-time. TurboTax's parent company, Intuit, has agreed to pay out $141 million in compensation after the Federal Trade Commission filed suit alleging millions of customers were deceived into paying for tax-prep services that should've been free.
INCOME TAX
WGRZ TV

No action required to receive money from TurboTax settlement

Attorneys general for all 50 states and the District of Columbia announced on May 3 they had reached a $141 million settlement with Intuit, the creator of TurboTax, over deceptive practices regarding its free tax filing services. According to the settlement, TurboTax deceived customers into paying for its premium tax...
INCOME TAX
Economy
