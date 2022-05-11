Turbo Tax to pay restitution to nearly 4.4M customers

This story is part of Taxes 2022, CNET's coverage of the best tax software and everything else you need to get your return filed quickly, accurately and on-time. TurboTax's parent company, Intuit, has agreed to pay out $141 million in compensation after the Federal Trade Commission filed suit alleging millions of customers were deceived into paying for tax-prep services that should've been free.

