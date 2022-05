BLOOMINGTON – The Greater Bloomington Chamber of Commerce is accepting nominations for recipients of the 11th Annual Ten Under 40 Awards. The Ten Under 40 Awards recognize and honor individuals between the ages of 21 and 40 years old who have demonstrated outstanding leadership in their workplace and community involvement. Through the actions and initiatives of these local young professionals, they serve as an inspiration, helping others to excel.

