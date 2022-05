AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Snack Pak 4 Kids is getting ready to host its annual golf tournament this Saturday, May 14. Golfers will hit the links beginning at 9 a.m. at the Camanche Trails golf course.

All proceeds will go to support the Highland Park ISD Snack Pak 4 Kids.

You can get registered for the tournament, contact Cindy Spanel at 806-206-3912.