Paulding holds off Delphos Jefferson

PAULDING – Paulding jumped to a 10-0 lead after four innings and held on for a 10-6 victory over Delphos Jefferson in Division III sectional semifinal play on Tuesday. Jalyn Klopfenstein went the distance, throwing a five-hitter to pick up the win for Paulding, which now moves on to play at...
DEFIANCE – Wayne Trace entered Wednesday night’s game at Tinora with a chance to lock up an outright Green Meadows Conference title. The host Rams entered the game hoping to make it a three-way tie in joining the Raiders along with Antwerp at the top of the league title chase.
DEFIANCE – Wayne Trace gave Green Meadows Conference champion Tinora all it wanted Wednesday night in high school softball action but a three-run seventh inning lifted the Rams to a 4-3 victory. With the win, Tinora finishes 7-0 in the conference season in winning its first league title since...
HAVILAND – In a scoreless game through four innings, the Crestview Lady Knights appeared to take control of Tuesday night’s non-league softball game at Wayne Trace with a pair of big runs in the top of the fifth. However, the Lady Raiders had other ideas as Wayne Trace...
HAVILAND – The Wayne Trace pitching staff held visiting Parkway scoreless in the first three innings while the Raider offense erupted for 15 runs in that same span as the red, white and blue coasted to a 15-3 victory over the visiting Panthers. The red, white and blue scored...
TOLEDO, Ohio — Bruce Gradkowski is stepping down after one season as the head football coach at St. Francis De Sales. Gradkowski, who is in the hall of fame at the University of Toledo, will be taking another coaching opportunity in football. Mike Blochowski will take over as the...
Nick McWilliams reporting – The Ohio State Alumni Club of Tuscarawas County is set to welcome in wide receiver turned coach Devin Jordan. Featuring as a guest prior to their upcoming meeting on May 18th at 6 p.m., Jordan will discuss his playing career, coaching journey, as well as his non-profit Beyond the Game.
Former Pitt defensive back Jovani Chappel Sr. has passed away on April 30 at the age of 34, with Pitt teammate Dorin Dickerson mourning the loss of his friend and teammate on Twitter Tuesday. According to an obituary in the Dayton Daily News, Chappel “peacefully transitioned to a new life...
The Paulding FFA Chapter recently took 34 students to the Ohio FFA State Convention held May 4th-6th at the Ohio State Fairgrounds. The chapter left on May 4th and got to tour MVP Dairy in Celina on the way down to convention. On the tour the students learned about how the dairy farm keeps track of each cow and how all the milk from MVP Dairy goes to Dannon to make yogurt. After the tour, we headed to our hotel to unload the bus and then we went and ate dinner at the Cheesecake Factory. On May 5t in the morning before convention started the chapter went on a tour of the Ohio State football Stadium, during the tour the students were guided through the whole Ohio Stadium, where they took pictures and learned about the history of the Ohio State Buckeyes. After this, the students ate lunch and headed to the Expo Center and Career Show, to get ready for Session One of the Ohio FFA Convention. During this session Kyle Mobley accepted the chapter’s Charitable Giving Award for contributing at least $500 to a charitable organization in our community. Afterwards the students had some time to go shopping at the Polaris shopping center before they left to eat dinner at Quaker Steak and Lube. Friday was day 2 of the State FFA convention where two students, Kadence Thomas and Courtney Good were selected to participate in the Ohio FFA Band they practiced before performing a variety of awesome music during the evening sessions. During Session 3 our chapter received the Gold Rated Chapter Award, Paulding was 1 of 27 chapters out of the 340 chapters in Ohio to receive this award. Then during Session 4 our FFA officers got their state award for their gold rated officer books, those students were, Jamy Hunt, Carter Manz, and Mason Schlatter. Carter Manz was also recognized during this session for placing 1st as an individual in the Aquarium Management CDE, our chapter also received several plaques for our placings in state CDE events. During this Session, the Ohio FFA president gave his retiring address and the 2022-2023 Ohio FFA Officers were announced. During Session 5 there were 4 Paulding FFA members who received the Ohio State Degree, the highest degree a state can bestow upon their members. Students who received this degree were Brooke Ankney, Carter Manz, Mason Schlatter, and Sam Woods. The Paulding FFA Chapter definitely had a lot of fun during these 3 days and they want to thank the Paulding FFA Alumni for their support of this trip. We are very grateful for the support of our community and school district as we celebrated the many accomplishments and awards of our chapter.
We meet new guests at every concert. This past Sunday, the Blue Man Group offered up yet another opportunity to meet visitors from near and far as they ventured upon Northwest Ohio’s Music City for entertainment. With the Cavalier Steel Drum band playing in the background and a lobby party sponsored by Gary Taylor in full swing, I happened upon a kind couple who had a unique story to tell. They were the VanWerts and their tale, in their own words, goes like this.
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Two bodies pulled from Cowan Lake in Clinton County have been identified. While responding to reports of two missing people around 5 p.m. on Monday, law enforcement searched the lake and discovered two dead bodies within a submerged vehicle near a campground boat ramp at Cowan Lake State Park, according to […]
All bets are off for a Triple Crown in 2022 as the owner of Kentucky Derby winner Rich Strike has announced he won’t be running the next horse race. Rick Dawson announced through the Maryland Jockey Club that his horse will “point toward the Belmont in approximately five weeks,” WBAL reported.
Tiffin, Ohio — Upper Sandusky-based chocolatier Neumeister’s Candy Shoppe announced today that they are coming back to Tiffin and locating in the Wolfe Creek Shopping Center, where they were previously in the early 2000s. They plan to employ eight people at the Tiffin location and to open on June 1, 2022.
(STACKER) – The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.
An Ohio event center’s floor collapsed in the middle of a high school prom that took place over the weekend. The Pickerington North High School prom celebration was cut short when The Wigham event center dance floor seemingly caved in during the dance.
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — A wanted fugitive out of Franklin County was busted hiding out in Chillicothe. According to the Chillicothe Police Department, officers received a tip regarding the whereabouts of 23-year-old Anthony Warren. Warren, according to records, was wanted on weapons violations. Police responded to the 500 block of...
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. Another warm, sunny day is in the forecast, with highs reaching the mid- to upper-70s. It will be clear overnight with lows in the mid-50s. Read more. MLB: Guardians 12, Chicago White...
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Meteorologist Bob Nunnally stopped at NBC4 on Wednesday morning to visit coworkers after months of battling cancer. This was Bob’s first time back at the station after his cancer diagnosis in January. Wearing an NBC4 hat, Bob smiled and was in good spirits as anchors Brad Johansen and Matt Barnes unfurled a banner that read, “WE [heart] U BOB!” The banner also included messages of love and encouragement from fans at the recent COSI Science Festival.
Comments / 0