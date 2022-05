NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas — The collaboration that we have all been waiting for is finally here. Very soon, you’ll be able to visit H-E-B for not only your groceries but also your furniture. The new H-E-B that is opening in New Braunfels will be the first of the supermarket chain to host a home section in the store.

