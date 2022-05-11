Topeka home vacant, fire responsible for $15K damage
TOPEKA (KSNT) – An investigation into a fire Tuesday afternoon indicates the cause of a house fire remains undetermined.
Firefighters were called to a house fire at 1101 SE Lime St. in Topeka just after 5 p.m. Tuesday, May 10.
According to Fire Marshal Alan Stahl, when firefighters arrived at the home smoke was coming from several windows of the one-story home. Firefighters searched the home and did not find anyone. Later, crews determined the home was vacant, according to Stahl.
Investigators believe the damage to the home was near $15,000.
