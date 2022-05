Wiscasset should do a town-wide property revaluation next year, Town Manager Dennis Simmons told selectmen May 3. “I just want it out there, because everyone gets a little upset when you talk about revaluation, especially now with home prices being so incredibly high (and) it doesn’t appear ... they’re going to be going down anytime soon.” He said a revaluation does not mean taxes will rise, it just “re-equalizes everything to where they should be with respect to market rates. So it’s something we need to think about pretty seriously.”

WISCASSET, ME ・ 2 DAYS AGO