Easton Choral Arts Helping Ukraine People

Since 2007, the Oxford Business Association’s (OBA) fall auction of these beautiful painted picket fences has been a highly anticipated event. Local artists from Oxford, Easton and St. Michaels have volunteered their time, talents, and creativity to produce colorful painted scenes on a 4-picket section of the iconic Oxford Fence representing Eastern Shore Life. These works of art will be auctioned, with all proceeds going to local charities and nonprofits. The fences are on display throughout the town of Oxford for the entire summer, late April through mid-September. This project is meant to invite everyone to explore Oxford and its unique shops and restaurants, while allowing OBA to give back. For many years, the OBA has supported area charities and nonprofits, and this year there are11partner organizations, and 12 fences (2 for the Oxford Volunteer Fire Co.) Each is represented by an artist and the auction proceeds for each fence will go to the represented organization.

OXFORD, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO