Easton, MD

Easton Choral Arts Helping Ukraine People

By Easton Choral Arts Society
talbotspy.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEaston Choral Arts Society has been approached by a regular donor, who wishes to remain anonymous, with a pledge to donate five dollars for every ticket sold to the upcoming “Look to the Day” concert. Each of the...

talbotspy.org

talbotspy.org

Bay Country Chorus Seeks Women and Men of All Ages to Join

The Bay Country Chorus is the Easton Maryland chapter of the Barbershop Harmony Society (BHS). Since 1990 the men of the chorus have been entertaining throughout the mid-shore of Maryland. Our principal audience has been the many seniors in our community who are unable to attend live musical performances. So, we bring the music to them.
EASTON, MD
talbotspy.org

Mid-Shore Arts: Pam Watroba’s Mosaics

Pam Watroba freely admits that art and art creation have always been front and center in her life. Still, the realities of life, including raising a family, deferred that passion until she retired as a healthcare professional a few years ago. With her husband cheering her on, Pat returned to art far later in life than she had hoped, but thankfully, she still has the same passion she had growing up in Baltimore.
CAMBRIDGE, MD
talbotspy.org

The Mediation Room: What is Mediation Anyway? By Steve Forrer

Editor’s note: For almost as long as we have been publishing the Spy newspapers, we have been in awe of the various nonprofit organizations like Community Mediation Upper Shore in Chestertown and Mid Shore Community Mediation Center in Easton, who have successfully resolved countless family conflicts, student feuds, and bad neighbor relations through this very effective method of conflict resolution. We felt this subject was important enough to establish a column with the help of the former Dean of University of Maryland Global Campus, Steve Forrer, to discuss every other week how mediation can be used to encourage our Dorchester, Kent, and Talbot Counties to embrace this remarkable tool even more in the future. Steve begins his column today in all three Spy newspapers.
EASTON, MD
talbotspy.org

Annual Douglass-Tubman Celebration features Jamie Raskin

The Talbot County Democratic Party’s annual Douglass-Tubman event has been reimagined as an old-fashioned fair that includes not only local, state, and federal candidates, but the booths and tents of community organizations, food vendors, beverages and live music. This event, free and open to the public, will be held at Moton Park in Easton on Sunday, May 22, 2022 from 3 – 6 pm.
TALBOT COUNTY, MD
talbotspy.org

The Avalon Takes Art Teacher Anna Madachik to the Met with CEO Daniel Weiss as Host

While there are countless examples of community members pitching in to help education programs and teachers on the Mid-Shore, it’s hard to beat the recent story of the Avalon Foundation working with Daniel Weiss, the CEO of the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York, to offer a personal tour of that world-famous institution for Easton Elementary School art teacher Anna Madachik.
OXFORD, MD
talbotspy.org

The Women’s Mural Comes to Cambridge

Cambridge is about to be put on the map again. Coming in the next few weeks will be the installation of a remarkable public art project, The Dorchester Women’s Mural, featuring 12 past and current Dorchester-based women who have made a significant contribution in their field that extends far beyond their community.
CAMBRIDGE, MD
talbotspy.org

Water/Ways 2022 at MassoniArt

Marcy Dunn Ramsey/Artist Talk – Saturday, May 14th, 12 noon. Collector’s Preview – beginning May 10th by appointment. Marcy Dunn Ramsey’s annual exhibition Surfacing represents the work created over the late fall and winter months and will be featured in the High Street gallery from May 12 – June 12. This exhibition is the second in our year-long theme – Water/Ways 2022.
VISUAL ART
talbotspy.org

Talbot Historical Society Project Rewind: Down on Washington Street

Love this view of North Washington Street Easton, Maryland! Maybe the cars date this as the late 1950s? The visible A & P store is now the Good Will Super Store. Three of the four mid nineteenth century Langsdale Houses are visible on the right. The third one from the right is the only one remaining in that location. Two of the remaining three were moved to Bay Street and the center visible Langsdale House was demolished to make room for the present Town Parking Lot entrance! Photo from the Talbot Historical Society’s H. Robins Hollyday Collection.
EASTON, MD
talbotspy.org

Makers Market Opens in St. Michaels May 21

Makers Market opens in St. Michaels, MD, May 21st. This Summer, monthly gathering of local artisans, weavers, jewelry designers, mosaic artists, seashell crafters, local bakers and much more will begin on Saturday, May 21on the front lawn of our host, the St. Michaels Inn, from 9am – 3pm. Parking is available in the back lot of the motel. Joe Hickey is on board to entertain with great music. There will also be a kid’s craft table, hamburgers and hot dogs on sale for lunch with chips, sodas and dessert and plenty of beautiful and unique artistry to browse through. Vendor spots are still available. The Makers Market is brought to you by the Bayside Friends. Bayside Friends operates as a component fund under The Foundation for Community Development Inc., a registered 501(c)3 charitable organization. For more information visit www.buildingstrongercommunities.org. For more information or a vendor application, please email trish@baysidefriends.org or call 410-829-3883. Hope to see you there!
SAINT MICHAELS, MD
talbotspy.org

Oxford Picket Fences Benefit Local Organizations

Since 2007, the Oxford Business Association’s (OBA) fall auction of these beautiful painted picket fences has been a highly anticipated event. Local artists from Oxford, Easton and St. Michaels have volunteered their time, talents, and creativity to produce colorful painted scenes on a 4-picket section of the iconic Oxford Fence representing Eastern Shore Life. These works of art will be auctioned, with all proceeds going to local charities and nonprofits. The fences are on display throughout the town of Oxford for the entire summer, late April through mid-September. This project is meant to invite everyone to explore Oxford and its unique shops and restaurants, while allowing OBA to give back. For many years, the OBA has supported area charities and nonprofits, and this year there are11partner organizations, and 12 fences (2 for the Oxford Volunteer Fire Co.) Each is represented by an artist and the auction proceeds for each fence will go to the represented organization.
OXFORD, MD
talbotspy.org

Pickering Creek Audubon Center June Public Programs

Humans aren’t the only species that build homes for shelter and warmth. This webinar will dive into the amazing world of animal architects and the inspiration humans draw from these beautiful buildings. From the labyrinthian ant nest to the iconic Beaver dam and many other homes in between come and learn about amazing structures built by wildlife across Delmarva. REGISTER HERE.
ANIMALS
talbotspy.org

Delmarva Review: Already Broken by Irene Hoge Smith

Author’s Note: My family lived on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, when I was born, and remained there for two years before beginning a series of moves that would take us to Maryland, California, Michigan, and New York. Between Michigan and New York before our mother left us with our father. My memories before that rupture became hard to hang on to, and impossible to corroborate.
WASHINGTON, DC
talbotspy.org

Piano Trio Set for Series Finale

Last chance for some great music as the Fred Hughes Trio closes out the Friday Night Jazz Club series at Easton’s historic Waterfowl Building on May 27 at 7 p.m. Hailed for its “talent, technique and taste” by JazzTimes Magazine, the trio features Fred Hughes on piano, Paul Langosch on bass, and Keith Killgo on drums. Presented by Jazz Alive, the Friday Night Jazz Club series features an intimate club setting with candlelit tables and a cash bar—the series’ last show sold out, so go to jazz-alive.org soon for tickets.
EASTON, MD
talbotspy.org

COVID-19 May 13, 2022

The Spy obtains information for the above chart between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Statewide data are updated about 10 a.m. each day. Johns Hopkins updates its data throughout the day. Key points for today. Community levels in Kent and Talbot counties are now MEDIUM. Community levels in Caroline, Dorchester,...
TALBOT COUNTY, MD
talbotspy.org

Space…Shapes…Scapes Award Winners Announced

The Working Artists’ Forum (WAF) announced the winners of the Columbia Art Center exhibit, Space…Shapes…Scapes, during the Friday, May 6 evening Exhibition Opening and Awards Ceremony. Although selecting award winners is both difficult and subjective, show judge Jane McElvany Coonce, an artist and educator from the Washington,...
COLUMBIA, MD
talbotspy.org

Re-Vision Exhibit on View Through September at Adkins Arboretum

Like enormous 3-D drawings, vines sweep and spiral, bend and corkscrew around the trees in Howard and Mary McCoy’s outdoor sculpture exhibit, Re-Vision, at Adkins Arboretum. Interspersed with Mary’s poems directly inspired by the Adkins landscape, they are on view through Sept. 30. On Sat., June 4, from 2 to 4 p.m., there will be a reception for the McCoys’ outdoor show and Chinese painter and calligrapher Kit-Keung Kan’s exhibit in the Visitor’s Center, including a guided sculpture and poetry walk.
CENTREVILLE, MD
talbotspy.org

Main Street District of Downtown Easton Receives Grant Award

The Easton Economic Development Corporation (EEDC) has been granted $99,250 for use in the Main Street District of Downtown Easton. The award was part of the nearly $10 million announced by Governor Larry Hogan through the new Community Safety Works program to more than 300 business districts and nonprofit organizations across Maryland.
EASTON, MD
talbotspy.org

Tidewater Inn Announces Grand Reopening and Ribbon Cutting for Terrasse Spa

Tidewater Inn announces the grand reopening and official ribbon cutting of Terrasse Spa on Thursday, May 19, 2022, at 4:30 p.m. Terrasse Spa is located inside the Tidewater Inn at 101 East Dover Street, Easton, Maryland. Terrasse Spa initially opened in June 2020 in the midst of the global pandemic....
EASTON, MD
talbotspy.org

Talbot County Council Notes: We’re Moving On by Carol Voyles

“We’re going to have fun today,” a county council member noted upon entering the Bradley meeting room for their May 3 meeting. The room was filled with smiling faces, and congratulatory and celebratory moments would prevail. The meeting got off to a good start by naming Dan Schekenburger as the new director of the Upper Shore Workforce Investment Board and then honoring the Talbot County Department of Corrections for its exemplary service.
TALBOT COUNTY, MD

