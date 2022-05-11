ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pets

Therapy Dogs Bring Joy To Nursing Home Residents

abc10.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTherapy dogs bring joy to...

www.abc10.com

Comments / 0

Related
Davenport Journal

Parents of a baby girl, who only has months to live, learned they are both carriers of a rare gene defect that caused their daughter’s condition which affects her ability to absorb the nutrients she needs from food

Unfortunately, the 27-year-old mother and the 31-year-old father say their baby daughter has months to live. The 1-year-old child is suffering from a rare condition which was caused by a gene defect both parents carry. The parents knew something was wrong with their child when the baby started to go off her food at six weeks. The baby also started to lose weight, the couple said. The condition was confirmed with genetic testing and the doctors said it affects her ability to absorb the nutrients she needs from food. The condition is so rare it is thought to only occur in one in 79,000,000 people, the doctors said.
WEIGHT LOSS
Nashville News Hub

Woman, who thought her allergies were flaring up or the pain was caused by a problematic filling in one of her teeth, learned that the cause of her constant headaches and tingling was a massive tumor

The young mother of two said that she first experienced the symptoms after her second child was born. The 36-year-old woman initially thought it was just intermittent numbness and tingling above her right eye. She later discovered that the cause of her constant headaches, tingling, searing pain and numbness on the right side of her face was due to a massive tumor in her brain. The doctors told her that the mass woven through or pressing against several nerves in her brain was a trigeminal schwannoma. According to the health officials, it’s a skull base tumor that is usually not cancerous.
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Therapy Dogs#Buzz60
The Independent

Countryfile host Helen Skelton says husband Richie Myler has ‘left the family home’ after birth of third child

Helen Skelton has revealed that she has separated from her husband, rugby player Richie Myler.The Countryfile host announced the news in an Instagram statement, writing that Myler has “left the family home”.Skelton’s announcement comes just four months after they welcomed their third child.“Very sad to say that Richie and I are no longer a couple,” she wrote. “He has left the family home. We will be doing our best to co parent our small children.”Skelton, who married Myler in 2013, accompanied the post with two broken heart emojis.The pair have three childen together: Ernie, aged six, Louis, aged...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy