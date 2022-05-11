ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Chevy Corvette Z06 selected as pace car for 2022 Indy 500

By Viknesh Vijayenthiran
MotorAuthority
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe new 2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 will serve as the official pace car of the 2022 Indianapolis 500, the highlight of the IndyCar series. However, it won't just be the regular Z06 but a special 70th Anniversary Edition that was announced in January and marks this year's 70th anniversary of the...

www.motorauthority.com

Comments / 0

Related
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Longest Lasting Car on the Road

The average transaction price for a new vehicle in the United States hit an all-time high of $47,077 in December, according to Kelley Blue Book. The increase in car prices is largely due to the disruption in the global supply chain for vehicle parts, especially computer chips. But even without this pandemic-related disruption, new vehicle […]
BUYING CARS
CarBuzz.com

This Is What A Cadillac-Made Corvette Z06 Would Look Like

It's been a while since Cadillac had a horse in the two-door sports car race. There was the CTS-V Coupe a while back, but that car is long since dead. Before that, we had the luxury GT car that was the Cadillac XLR. While Cadillac has shifted its focus to high-powered sports saloons like the CT5-V Blackwing, Chevrolet has continued to carry the torch for two-door GM goodness.
CARS
TechCrunch

GM reveals first images of the EV Chevy Corvette (and teases AWD)

Chevy appears to be building for an AWD future. Automotive rumors peg the unannounced, high-performance Corvette C8 Z06 to sport AWD, and the video here all but confirms the arrangement in the EV version, too. It appears that the EV Corvette will be based on the existing mid-engine Corvette platform, which leaves plenty of room in the front and back for motors on each axle. With internal combustion affairs, vehicles require significant retrofitting to make room for all-wheel drive’s extra driveshafts and differentials. With EVs, it just takes another motor and some computer programming.
WARREN, MI
MotorTrend Magazine

The 2024 Ford Mustang’s Front End Is So Nice, It Leaked Twice

How many leaked images of a very similar-looking front end do we need to see to call it? Two seems like a nice number. You're looking at the next front end of Ford's long-running pony car: the 2024 Ford Mustang. We have seen two leaked images of different '24 Mustangs, one provided by Steeda and one by FordAuthority.com.
CARS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
City
Gaston, IN
Indiana State
Indiana Cars
Local
Indiana Sports
Indianapolis, IN
Sports
Indianapolis, IN
Cars
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Best-Selling Car of 2022

The car industry in 2021 and 2022 is nothing like what it has been, possibly ever. Shortages of new and used cars, primarily due to a shortage of microchips used in electronic and navigation systems, have hammered inventory. Popular vehicles are not only hard to come by. They are extremely expensive compared to just two […]
BUYING CARS
Motorious

Another Classic Car Collection Left To Rot

This lot of cars is possibly the largest gathering of utility vehicles, economy cars, and American muscle cars to ever be discovered in Europe. Some of the most remarkable collections of classic cars from across the world have been found in the vast United Kingdom. Everything from vintage BMWs to even some of the rarest American muscle cars can be found in that incredible land, but you'd be hard-pressed to find a collection as large as this one. Everything from old Ford utility vans to German automobiles built for rough terrain can be found here, but there are a few cars that caught our eye particularly well. You'll see exactly what we're talking about in just a few seconds as these cars have seen some terrifying times during their lives. The three cars that greet you at the entrance are outstanding examples of this.
CARS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Louis Chevrolet
Person
Sarah Fisher
Motorious

1970 Dodge Challenger RT Races 1969 COPO Camaro ZL1

Gearheads love to see two muscle cars which are supposedly evenly-matched line up against each other to prove which one is superior. Rivalries like the one between the 1970 Dodge Challenger RT and 1969 COPO Camaro ZL1 really move us. This is another battle in the endless war of Mopar vs GM for performance supremacy. It’s the source of so many arguments on the internet and sidelong looks at car meets. That’s what the video accompanying this article is all about as these two classic American muscle cars thrown down against one another.
CARS
Motorious

Dodge Will Release The Hornet

Are you ready for another crossover with attitude?. Dodge CEO Tim Kuniskis recently confirmed the Dodge Hornet is real and it will be coming to a dealership near you soon. Before you start jumping up and down, know this isn’t a new muscle car. No, that would be way too exciting to be true. Instead, this will be a compact crossover, only we’re sure with a large serving of attitude. Mind you, that attitude probably won’t include serious performance, but we’re sure the styling will be in your face.
CARS
Motorious

Abandoned Factory Hides Over 40 Classic Cars

There are some wild rides, including completely custom builds…. When you’re a celebrity like Richard Rawlings, you’re privy to information and events the rest of us could only dream about. That includes seeing car collections which have been hidden away for a long time. As you already know, in this Gas Monkey adventure the man is checking out a collection of 40-plus cars holed up in an abandoned factory in Montgomery, Alabama.
MONTGOMERY, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Indy 500#Vehicles#Chevy Corvette#Indianapolis 500#Sports Car#Indycar#Z06
Motorious

1963 Chevrolet Impala Boasts Massive V8

This classic Impala is a personal luxury and performance legend. Chevrolet was a significant player in the luxury muscle car market, which ran rampant in the 1960s and 1970s because of its ability to corner and dominate automotive industry sectors quickly. This ability has been afforded to them by their incredibly lengthy history and engineering process, which ensures the stability, design, and driving experience are up to Chevy standards. So it's easy to see why cars like the Impala were, and still are, so popular with car enthusiasts across the nation. These vehicles were big, luxurious, and powerful for their time, and now they have become some of the most desirable cars on the market. So if you happen to be one of the millions of classic car fans with a taste for the Chevrolet Impala, this car may be exactly what you need.
SANDY, UT
Motorious

Car Guy Gets Sent To Heaven On The Dragstrip

If there is one thing you should know from reading automotive content, car people are fantastic. Some of the most heartwarming stories have come from our beloved community, such as raising money for charity and hosting wild car-focused celebrations. Often, it's also one of the easiest ways to make friends and bond over a shared passion. That is why the automotive scene is one of the closes-nit families you can find for anyone with at least an interest in vehicles. However, few things in this world last forever, and eventually, the older members begin to pass on, thus continuing the cycle which brings old and new blood together. So what do you do when a fellow car enthusiast is sent to the pearly gates? You give them a proper send-off!
CARS
Fox News

Real-life Barbie drives an electric Chevrolet Corvette

Barbie is going green in a pink electric car. Warner Bros. has released the first teaser image for the live-action "Barbie" movie that releases next year. The shot shows actress Margot Robbie in the role of the Mattel toy behind the wheel of a classic pink and white Chevrolet Corvette.
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Chevrolet
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
General Motors
NewsBreak
Honda
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
Cars
Motorious

Inside John Cena's Muscle Car Collection

This collection highlights American manufacturing triumphs, and is full of one-off and ultra-rare cars. Back when Motorious was a seedling, John Cena and the Ford GT drama was one of the first ongoing stories we covered in-depth. Since then, the more we learn about Cena's car obsession, the more we like him. He's a hardcore American muscle car guy, with a few halo cars that have passed through his garage. Here are some highlights of the cars owned by John Cena over the years.
CELEBRITIES
MotorAuthority

Jay Leno checks out a 99-point restored 1954 Chevrolet Corvette

With the Chevrolet Corvette celebrating its 70th anniversary, Jay Leno recently checked out one of the earliest production models, courtesy of owner and Corvette restorer Mike McCluskey. This 1954 Corvette is from the 'Vette's second model year. Only 300 cars were made for the initial 1953 model year, however, so...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy