Uptown robberies: Chicago police investigating after 2 women robbed at gunpoint on North Side

Chicago police are investigating two armed robberies in the Uptown neighborhood that happened minutes apart Tuesday night.

The first happened about 11:15 p.m. near Lawrence and Winthrop avenues.

The second happened about 45 minutes later near Broadway and Wilson Avenue.

Chicago police said both women, 26 and 27, were approached by an SUV.

A man got out of the vehicle and robbed them at gunpoint, taking their purses.

Neither woman was hurt.

Area Three detectives are investigating.

Lincoln Park residents met with police Tuesday night, after a series of recent North Side robberies and a shooting that left a 23-year-old man critically wounded.