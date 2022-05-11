Barbara Gibson Hayner

Gayle Coleen Earl, 68, of Marysville died peacefully Monday May 9, 2022, at home surrounded by family. Gayle was a 1971 graduate of Fairbanks High School and a 1975 graduate of Bluffton College with a Social Work degree. Active in her community, she was involved with 4-H and was an advisor for over 20 years. Gayle loved the outdoors, both growing up on a farm and spending time in the mountains of Colorado. A lifetime member of St. John’s Lutheran Church, she enjoyed contributing to Ladies Aid and LWML as well as teaching Sunday school. Most of all, Gayle loved her family. Gayle taught her children love, patience, and dedication. She loved being with her family and will be greatly missed by them.

MARYSVILLE, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO