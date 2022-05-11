ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marysville, OH

Barbara Gibson Hayner

By Editorials
 1 day ago

Barbara Louise Gibson Hayner, age 80, of Marysville, died peacefully on Mother’s Day, Sunday, May 8, 2022 at The Ohio State University Ross Heart Hospital surrounded by her loving family. For many years, she offered childcare in her home to scores of children, from infancy to school-age. She formed many lasting...

Linda Sue Beightler

Linda Sue Beightler, 72, of Marysville went peacefully into the arms of the Lord at her home Monday, May 9th. She celebrated Mother’s Day the day prior surrounded by those who loved her the most which gave her great joy. She was a person of great faith who lived...
MARYSVILLE, OH
Gayle Earl

Gayle Coleen Earl, 68, of Marysville died peacefully Monday May 9, 2022, at home surrounded by family. Gayle was a 1971 graduate of Fairbanks High School and a 1975 graduate of Bluffton College with a Social Work degree. Active in her community, she was involved with 4-H and was an advisor for over 20 years. Gayle loved the outdoors, both growing up on a farm and spending time in the mountains of Colorado. A lifetime member of St. John’s Lutheran Church, she enjoyed contributing to Ladies Aid and LWML as well as teaching Sunday school. Most of all, Gayle loved her family. Gayle taught her children love, patience, and dedication. She loved being with her family and will be greatly missed by them.
MARYSVILLE, OH
Roger Eugene Hines

Roger Eugene Hines, 61 of Lewistown, died Wednesday April 30, 2022 at his home. He was born August 20, 1960 in Marion to the late Robert E. and Helen Jean (Wood) Hines, he was also preceded in a brother, Steve Hines. He was a 1978 graduate of North Union High...
LEWISTOWN, OH
Lloyd E. Nicol

Lloyd Ernest Fred Nicol of Milford Center died Monday, May 9, 2022, at Marysville Memorial Hospital at age 94 years, eleven months, and one day. He was born June 8, 1927, to Christopher George and Eleonora Barbara (nee Kleiber) Nicol at the Buck Run Farm in Union Township, Union County, Marysville, Ohio. He was born again by baptism in the name of the Triune God at St. John’s Lutheran Church, Marysville, on June 26, 1927 by Rev. H. C. Kuechle. He attended St. John’s Lutheran School for his elementary education. After instruction in Christian doctrine by Rev. August Gerken, Lloyd confirmed his faith in Jesus Christ as Savior and Lord on April 6, 1941, and his confirmation verse was Psalm 86:11. In 1945, he graduated from Union Rural High School in Milford Center.
MARYSVILLE, OH
John F. Kinney

John F. Kinney, 58, of West Mansfield, passed away Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at his residence. Born November 2, 1963 in Bellefontaine, he was the son of Byron and Elizabeth (Pickering) Kinney. He was preceded in death by his mother, his loving wife Vickie and his brother, William L. Kinney.
WEST MANSFIELD, OH
Ada (Troyer) Beachy

Ada (Troyer) Beachy, 96 of Plain City, Ohio passed away at her home on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 after a short illness. She was born on June 12, 1925 to the late Eli and Malinda (Farmwald) Troyer. On April 18, 1943 she married Sanford Beachy, who preceded her in death...
PLAIN CITY, OH
Jeane Sanders

Our family is saddened to announce the passing of Jeane Sanders on May 10, 2022. She was born in Cincinnati to the late Clarence and Daisy (Reedy) Mougey. Jeane was a resident of Marion, and formerly of LaRue. Jeane loved spending time with family and friends, Broadway musicals, dancing, cats, country music, and water sports of all kinds. A hard worker, Jeane actively sold real estate in Marion until she was in her eighties. She also owned and operated Brookside Pool on Somerlot Hoffman Road for over twenty years, teaching many of Marion’s children to swim.
MARION, OH
Deadline Approaching to Nominate Veterans for Hall of Fame

COLUMBUS – The deadline for submitting nominations for the Ohio Veterans Hall of Fame is a mere three weeks away and we want to hear from those who know former service members who are excelling and making a difference in society. The Hall of Fame recognizes those who served...
OHIO STATE
Monarchs Push Past Pacers

MARYSVILLE – On an unusual night and where all five tennis matches were decided in straight sets, the Marysville boys varsity tennis team edged Delaware Hayes, 3–2, on the courts Tuesday. In the first singles, Marysville’s Gianni Russo blew pass the Pacers’ Fogle 6-1, 6–2.
MARYSVILLE, OH
UCSO Reports – May 11, 2022

A deputy and units from the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Leesburg Township Fire Department, and the Northern Union County Fire and EMS District responded to an injury crash in the 25000 block of State Route 4 involving two vehicles. The State Patrol investigated the crash. 08:21 Property Damage Crash. Deputies...
UNION COUNTY, OH
Marysville BOE To Meet Thursday, May 19

The Marysville Board of Education has scheduled its regular meeting for Thursday, May 19 at 6:00 p.m. at Bunsold Middle School, 14198 State Route 4. As the MEVSD Board of Education values community input, the meeting is open for public participation and will also be streamed virtually on the MEVSD YouTube channel.
MARYSVILLE, OH
Marysville Drops Regular Season Finale

MARYSVILLE – After blowing through most of the competition throughout the season, the Marysville varsity softball dream team has dropped two out of their last three ball games, the last coming Tuesday afternoon as Westerville Central knocked off the Monarchs, 5–2. The Monarchs finished the regular season with an outstanding 21-3 record.
MARYSVILLE, OH
City Wants Your Input On Five Points Predicament

MARYSVILLE – We don’t want to hear it. Big deal, you got stuck on Cherry Street for an hour and a half waiting to make a left turn onto Delaware and head out to Colemans Crossing. We’ve all been there. For all of Marysville’s notable landmarks, Five...
MARYSVILLE, OH
Lady Pioneers Enter Postseason In Style

PLAIN CITY – Jonathan Alder celebrated its Seniors Day Monday as the Lady Pioneers defeated Hilliard Bradley, 13-2, scoring an impressive 10 runs in their first inning in varsity softball action. The win gives the Pioneers’ a record of 19-1 on the year, having already clinched the Central Buckeye Conference Kenton Trail Division title as they head into the postseason.
PLAIN CITY, OH
Parks And Recreation Meeting Canceled

MARYSVILLE – Because of a lack of agenda items, the Marysville Parks and Recreation commission meeting scheduled for Tuesday, May 17 has been canceled. The next regularly scheduled meeting of the Parks and Recreation commission will be on June 21.
MARYSVILLE, OH
ODNR Conservation Teen Advisory Council Now Accepting Applications

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Highly-motivated high school students with a passion for Ohio’s great outdoors are invited to serve on the Conservation Teen Advisory Council (ConTAC). The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) is accepting applications for the 2022-2023 class of conservationists. “I’m so excited to meet a new...
OHIO STATE
Additional CWD-Positive Deer Confirmed in Marion, Wyandot Counties

COLUMBUS – The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife has confirmed nine additional wild white-tailed deer tested positive for Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) in northern Marion and southern Wyandot counties. Five were bucks, and four were does. Testing was performed on hunter-harvested deer during the 2021-22 season, as well as through a planned operation in February and March to obtain additional samples.
MARION, OH
$70 Million Released for First Responder Recruitment, Retention, and Resilience

COLUMBUS – Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced that nearly $70 million in grant funding is now available for the recruitment and wellness needs of Ohio’s first responders. The Ohio Emergency Management Agency began accepting applications for the new Ohio First Responder Recruitment, Retention, and Resilience Program today. Ohio...
OHIO STATE

