Barbara Gibson Hayner

Lloyd Ernest Fred Nicol of Milford Center died Monday, May 9, 2022, at Marysville Memorial Hospital at age 94 years, eleven months, and one day. He was born June 8, 1927, to Christopher George and Eleonora Barbara (nee Kleiber) Nicol at the Buck Run Farm in Union Township, Union County, Marysville, Ohio. He was born again by baptism in the name of the Triune God at St. John’s Lutheran Church, Marysville, on June 26, 1927 by Rev. H. C. Kuechle. He attended St. John’s Lutheran School for his elementary education. After instruction in Christian doctrine by Rev. August Gerken, Lloyd confirmed his faith in Jesus Christ as Savior and Lord on April 6, 1941, and his confirmation verse was Psalm 86:11. In 1945, he graduated from Union Rural High School in Milford Center.
