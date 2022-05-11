Pickle festival coming to Ohio
Pickle lovers in Ohio can rejoice because a pickle festival is coming.
The ‘Just Dill With It-Pickle Festival’ will happen in Miamisburg, Ohio at Austin Landing
Vendors include:
- Aime’s Gourmet Pickles
- Brad to Go
- Chuy’s
- Dewey’s
- El Meson
- Rolling Indulgence
- 1776 Grill
- McNasty’s
- Mr. Boro’s Tavern
- JA & Sweetummm’s
- Sophia & Mak’s Caribbean Cuisine
- Lil’ Tik Weenies
More vendors are expected to be announced with menus coming soon.
There will also be a Bud Light Beer Garden. SESH, Jameson and Tully’s Pickleback, Fireball and Pickle Juice, Mr Boro’s Tavern Bloody Mary’s will also be available.
Live music will be included from 3 pm-10 pm.
for more information, head on over to their Facebook event page.
