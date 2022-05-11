ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miamisburg, OH

Pickle festival coming to Ohio

By John Lynch
WTRF- 7News
WTRF- 7News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0W2r36_0faG87XP00

Pickle lovers in Ohio can rejoice because a pickle festival is coming.

The ‘Just Dill With It-Pickle Festival’ will happen in Miamisburg, Ohio at Austin Landing

Vendors include:

  • Aime’s Gourmet Pickles
  • Brad to Go
  • Chuy’s
  • Dewey’s
  • El Meson
  • Rolling Indulgence
  • 1776 Grill
  • McNasty’s
  • Mr. Boro’s Tavern
  • JA & Sweetummm’s
  • Sophia & Mak’s Caribbean Cuisine
  • Lil’ Tik Weenies

More vendors are expected to be announced with menus coming soon.

There will also be a Bud Light Beer Garden. SESH, Jameson and Tully’s Pickleback, Fireball and Pickle Juice, Mr Boro’s Tavern Bloody Mary’s will also be available.

Live music will be included from 3 pm-10 pm.

for more information, head on over to their Facebook event page.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTRF.

Comments / 3

Related
dayton.com

A Seattle bakery is coming to Dayton brewery for pop-up event

A Seattle bakery known for its famous line at Pike Place Market is bringing its hand held pies to the Dayton area. Piroshky Piroshky is partnering with Eudora Brewing Co., located at 3022 Wilmington Pike, to host a pre-order pickup event on Tuesday, May 24 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
DAYTON, OH
cincymusic.com

Get Ready for Burritofest

After two years of pandemic woes and sporadic performances, live music in Cincinnati is back baby! Kick off your summer right with Burritofest! Taking place at The Comet in Northside on May 13th and 14th, Burritofest will be 2 days of music, friendship, and entertainment at one of Cincinnati’s most iconic bars (and burrito kitchens). Both the classic stage area and the new-and-improved grotto area outside will be used to bring guests a nonstop musical experience unlike any other in town.
CINCINNATI, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Miamisburg, OH
Sports
Local
Ohio Government
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Society
City
Miamisburg, OH
Miamisburg, OH
Society
State
Ohio State
Miamisburg, OH
Government
columbusparent.com

Eating Out With Kids: Checking Out Barrel & Boar BBQ Gastropub

Melissa Kossler Dutton and her family, including sons Nick, 17, and Alex, 15, visited the Gahanna location of Barrel & Boar BBQ Gastropubs. The local barbecue chain, formerly known as Holy Smoke BBQ, has six locations around Central Ohio. Mom Says…. When we learned that David Tetzloff, the former co-owner...
GAHANNA, OH
Fox 19

Music lineup announced for Taste of Cincinnati

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -The Taste of Cincinnati announced the music lineup ahead of the annual festival. The lineup will include 36 musical acts throughout the Memorial Day weekend. The festival will take place May 28-30 on Fifth Street from Main Street to the ramps of I-71 and Columbia Parkway. Beer Garden...
CINCINNATI, OH
spectrumnews1.com

East Market provides first storefront venture for vendors

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A central Ohio woman is spreading her love of cajun food and family heritage from her new location in Columbus. Janvier Ward is the owner of Creole 2 Geaux. Ward grew up in central Ohio, but her mom’s maternal side is from New Orleans. Recently,...
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pickles#Beer Garden#Gourmet#Tavern Ja Sweetummm#Sophia Mak#Caribbean#Sesh#Tavern Bloody Mary
Sidney Daily News

Spirit to hold 15-year community celebration Sunday

GREENVILLE — As the nation celebrates National EMS Week all next week, Spirit EMS is publicly inviting the community to their celebration of 15 years of service to western Ohio and eastern Indiana. Owners Brian K. Hathaway and Aaron L. Guthrie have extended an invitation to the entire community...
GREENVILLE, OH
wdrb.com

Fuzzy Zoeller opens hotel, restaurant in southern Indiana

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new hotel and restaurant in southern Indiana owned by PGA legend Fuzzy Zoeller are now open. The Hilton Garden Inn Jeffersonville and Fuzzy's The 15th Club Food & Spirits restaurant opened Thursday. The restaurant is located inside the 114-room hotel on Water Tower Road, on...
INDIANA STATE
cityscenecolumbus.com

Festivals & Events | Columbus Clippers, Six One Pour and Columbus Taco Fest

May 12-15 Columbus Clippers vs. St. Paul Saints. The Columbus Clippers are back in town for a series against St. Paul. The two teams step up to the plate both near the top of the minor league rankings. If you’re able to make it out to the 12:05 p.m. game today, enjoy Thirsty Thursdays specials on a number of drinks.
COLUMBUS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Festival
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
WKRC

Dessert chain opening first Cincinnati shop in this suburb

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A fast-growing dessert-centric chain that offers ice cream-topped peach cobbler and cobbler-stuffed cinnamon rolls is opening its first Cincinnati-area location in a northern suburb. The Nashville-based Peach Cobbler Factory is opening in the Tylersville Farm Shopping Center at 7736 Dudley Drive in West Chester, with...
CINCINNATI, OH
Restaurant Review

Top 5 Most Popular Restaurants in Akron, Ohio

5. The Rail - Akron. This is a fantastic burger joint. They have some really creative burgers that you won't find anywhere else, like the Sunrise Burger, which is topped with fried egg, bacon, and American cheese. Of course, if you're not in the mood for a burger, there are also a ton of other offerings, including some unique sandwiches and salads. If your mouth water just by looking at photos of these burgers, imagine how great they taste! Some are served on a yum.
AKRON, OH
dayton.com

Germantown Gold Star to reopen; free cheese coneys for guests

Plus, a chance to win free burgers for a year. A Dayton-area restaurant known for its Cincinnati-style chili will be back in action this weekend. Gold Star Germantown, located at 2395 Beechwood Dr., is holding a grand reopening celebration on Saturday, May 14 after closing for a few weeks to update the dining room.
GERMANTOWN, OH
WTRF- 7News

WTRF- 7News

37K+
Followers
5K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Wheeling/Steubenville news & weather stories, and we do what we do to make the Ohio Valley & the rest of West Virginia a better place to live.

 https://www.wtrf.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy