ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Three-peat: Mass. gas and diesel prices surge to new highs for a third day in a row

By Boston 25 News Staff
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JxUU8_0faG7iSC00
Three-peat: Mass. gas and diesel prices surge to new highs for third day in a row. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File) (Nam Y. Huh)

BOSTON — First it was rinse and repeat, and now we have a three-peat.

Gas prices in Massachusetts seem to show no signs of dropping. For the third day in a row prices for regular unleaded gas and diesel fuel have reached new records in the state.

Regular unleaded is now averaging $4.45 a gallon as of Wednesday. That’s a $1.58 higher than a year ago.

Diesel is now topping off at $6.30 a gallon - up $3.26 over last May at this time.

The news comes as inflation slowed in April after seven months of relentless gains, a tentative sign that price increases may be peaking while still imposing a financial strain on American households.

[ US inflation hit 8.3% last month but slows from 40-year high ]

Nationally, the price of a gallon of regular gas has reached a record $4.40, according to AAA, though that figure isn’t adjusted for inflation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 1

Related
mybackyardnews.com

MASSACHUSETTS’ AUTO BODY SHOPS PLAN TO CONVERGE ON STATE HOUSE

BOSTON, MA — In response to a state house hearing on labor rate reimbursed for collision repairs, several hundred Massachusetts auto body shop owners, family members, employees, voc-tech students and supporters are expected to converge on the State House. In addition to community demonstration of support, a motorcade of flatbed trucks topped with damaged cars will circle the area.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Boston, MA
Traffic
Local
Massachusetts Traffic
State
Massachusetts State
City
Boston, MA
Boston Globe

The housing divide is pulling Massachusetts apart

As a general rule, if you hold most of your wealth in diamonds, you do not want the market to be flooded with diamonds, Globe correspondent Kara Miller reports. In fact, if you’re smart, you’ll oppose the exploration of any new diamond mines, and soon be rolling in money. Sure, a diamond shortage might be unwelcome news for starry-eyed couples seeking engagement rings. But it would be great news for you.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Inflation#Gas Prices#Three Peat#The Third Day#American#Aaa#Boston 25 News#Cox Media Group
bostonagentmagazine.com

Massachusetts ranked one of the worst states for property taxes

A new report ranks Massachusetts as one of the worst states in the country when it comes to property taxes. The index is designed to help business leaders, taxpayers and government officials gauge how their states’ tax systems compare to others in terms of how they are structured and can be improved.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
whdh.com

2 Mass. residents win $25,000 a year for life lottery prizes

BOSTON (WHDH) - Two Bay State residents recently won $25,000 a year for life prizes on Massachusetts State Lottery games. Robert King, of Fitchburg, won his prize in the multi-state “Lucky for Life” game after the first five numbers on his ticket matched those selected in a drawing that was held in January. He claimed his prize on April 26, chose the cash option, and received a one-time payment of $390,000.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Boston

New initiative hopes to curb illegal guns on Boston streets

“This partnership will bring new resources to bear in the fight against gun trafficking and violence in our communities." In the last three years, non-fatal shootings have risen by 5.25 percent, and single-victim shooting incidents have gone up 11.5 percent, according to authorities. To combat this, a combination of law...
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

COVID-19 taking an unexpected turn this spring

WORCESTER, Mass. — At the Upper Blackstone Clean Water treatment plant, levels of COVID-19 RNA in wastewater this spring are similar to levels seen last spring — but with one critical difference. “They were trending down,” said Plant Director Karla Sangrey. “While they’re kind of trending up now...
WORCESTER, MA
whdh.com

Washington Man Pleads Guilty to Coercion and Enticement of a Massachusetts Minor

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Washington man pleaded guilty in Boston federal court Thursday on charges of coercion and enticement of a Massachusetts minor. Jabarie Phillips allegedly began communicating with the 14-year-old in April 2019 via Facebook messaging. According to an FBI statement, Philips repeatedly asked the minor to take sexually explicit videos and photos of herself for him to view. According to the statement, the minor expressed issues with her family and Phillips responded “If you run away let me know we can take this show on the road I need a partner in crime.”
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

I-93 in Quincy shutdown after rollover crash

QUINCY, Mass. — Interstate 93 was closed in both directions Thursday afternoon in Quincy, after a vehicle rolled over, leaving someone trapped inside, according to state police. Emergency crews on scene assisting cleanup efforts. All three lanes southbound are currently closed. No further information has been released. This is...
QUINCY, MA
worcestermag.com

First Person: Worcester road woes are the worst ever seen

I have ridden a motorcycle through the windy roads of Sicily and braved driving the streets of Rome; bike-commuted in Portland, Maine, Boulder, Colorado, and Bethesda, Maryland; driven 15,000 miles across the US over three months, exploring towns and places many Americans will never see or even realize exist … I have, in all of that, never seen worse roads, drivers or traffic enforcement in my life.
WORCESTER, MA
WNAW

Is It Illegal To Drive Down A ‘Private Way’ In Massachusetts?

Call me a sheep, but, I tend obey things like street signs. I was taking my children on a lil Sunday afternoon drive a couple of weekends ago when I passed Blythewood Dr. in Pittsfield. Near the residents' mailboxes on the corner of Blythewood Dr. and West St. is a...
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
94K+
Followers
105K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy