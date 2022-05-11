Three-peat: Mass. gas and diesel prices surge to new highs for a third day in a row

Three-peat: Mass. gas and diesel prices surge to new highs for third day in a row. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File) (Nam Y. Huh)

BOSTON — First it was rinse and repeat, and now we have a three-peat.

Gas prices in Massachusetts seem to show no signs of dropping. For the third day in a row prices for regular unleaded gas and diesel fuel have reached new records in the state.

Regular unleaded is now averaging $4.45 a gallon as of Wednesday. That’s a $1.58 higher than a year ago.

Diesel is now topping off at $6.30 a gallon - up $3.26 over last May at this time.

The news comes as inflation slowed in April after seven months of relentless gains, a tentative sign that price increases may be peaking while still imposing a financial strain on American households.

[ US inflation hit 8.3% last month but slows from 40-year high ]

Nationally, the price of a gallon of regular gas has reached a record $4.40, according to AAA, though that figure isn’t adjusted for inflation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

