The Baltimore Orioles were projected to win 61.5 games in 2022; dead last in Major League Baseball. Now, they've become baseball's best bet in the month of May. Perhaps there's a little Orioles magic in the air. Following their 5-3 road win against the St. Louis Cardinals Tuesday night, Baltimore improved to 13-17 on the season, and 7-3 on the moneyline in their last 10 games. They also rank fifth in all of baseball on the run line this year at 18-12-0, and are 8-2 on the run line over their last 10.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO