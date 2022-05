With it now known what week the games will be, here’s our win-loss prediction for each game on the Detroit Lions schedule in 2022, with a final record prediction. The NFL has made its annual schedule release into an event, though games get leaked here and there before the prime time show to unveil all 272 regular season games. For the Detroit Lions, after a 3-13-1 record but a promising finish to the 2021 campaign, the 2022 season is an opportunity to keep the good vibe going.

DETROIT, MI ・ 3 HOURS AGO