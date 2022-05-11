ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Tulsa woman sues police for civil rights violations after viral arrest

By Associated Press, K. Querry-Thompson/KFOR
KFOR
KFOR
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2N9azx_0faG76Bx00

TULSA, Okla. (KFOR/AP) – An Oklahoma woman has filed a civil rights lawsuit against Tulsa police officers, the city, and the mayor after she was arrested while having a mental health crisis.

The lawsuit filed Tuesday on behalf of 70-year-old Ladonna Paris contends that Tulsa officer Ronni Carrocci laughed and threatened Paris with a stun gun before officers broke into a bathroom she had entered.

Former Oklahoma County Jail employee arrested after allegedly smuggling contraband

It claims they attacked and arrested her in October.

The Tulsa Police Department gained national headlines after the startling 6-minute video of the incident was released earlier this year.

In October of 2021, Tulsa police were called to a woman who had locked herself in a bathroom.

Officials say they spent several minutes trying to convince Paris to come out of the bathroom, but she refused. At one point, they heard her spraying something and thought she had a lighter.

Washington man who allegedly killed wife, set home on fire caught in Del City

The officers kicked down the door and took Paris into custody.

Authorities with the Tulsa Police Department say the officers’ actions were within department policies. However, the department said their behavior, including joking and laughing about the situation, could “be received as unprofessional.”

“This is going to be so fun,” said Tulsa officer Ronni Carrocia as they worked to get Paris out of the bathroom.

In the video, Carrocia can be seen laughing while hitting the door handle with her foot and pushing on the door.

“I love my job,” she said.

Police: Man recovering after suspect stole his pickup, ran over him twice

In the video, officers also acknowledge that Paris was having a mental health episode. Police tried to get Paris out for about 34 minutes. At one point, Carrocia grabs her taser.

“Do you want to get tased?” Carrocia said.

“Do you think this is funny? I’m not laughing,” Paris said in another part of the video.

As police got inside the bathroom and took Paris into custody, she suffered an injury to her face.

Paris was arrested but all charges were dropped due to her mental health status.

‘I wasn’t ready to stop fighting,’ Oklahoma mom warns other families after son dies from fentanyl overdose

“Solomon-Simmons Law has been retained to represent Ms. LaDonna Paris, a 70-year-old- Black great-grandmother and seminary student who was taunted, harassed, and antagonized by Tulsa Police Department officers before they brutalized her while placing her under arrest for behavioral manifestations of a mental health disorder in October 2021. The TPD officers involved were fully aware that Ms. Paris was suffering a bipolar manic episode, yet they still viciously provoked and attacked Ms. Paris while laughing off her disability as if it were a joke. We are disgusted by this outrageous behavior caught on video and the fact that the Tulsa Police Department has attempted to shift the blame for the incident onto the victim of a mental health episode and police brutality. We are even more troubled by the Tulsa Police Department’s frequent practice of ignoring and even outright condoning their officers’ discriminatory treatment and humiliation of, and violence toward, people who suffer from mental health disorders, especially African-Americans. We plan to hold a press conference in the near future so Ms. Paris can speak about her experience and look forward to doing everything in our power to hold the officers involved in the attack and the Tulsa Police Department accountable for their shameful and unlawful, discriminatory actions and to seek justice for Ms. Paris.”

DAMARIO SOLOMON SIMMONS March 2022

Paris said she was terrified and felt as if she was watching someone else when seeing video of the arrest.

A city spokesperson declined comment to on the pending litigation.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.

Comments / 20

Shannon Kroll
1d ago

I thought it was very unprofessional the way the female officer was taunting her. Also, why didn't they transport her to Laureate or another behavioral health center instead of taking her to jail?! Don't get me wrong, I do back the blue...but, this was definitely wrong.

Reply(3)
10
Melissa Bohannon McHolland
1d ago

poor woman.i really hope she wins that lawsuit. they shouldn't be allowed to harass & antagonize somebody like that & get no consequences.

Reply(9)
9
Sara J Parsons
1d ago

This sort of thing should never happen, and it's horrible that the police were laughing and joking at her expense. I've been through similar situations with my son, who struggles with serious mental health issues, and only a handful of police know how to deal with him. It's disappointing. Since most places for individuals with issues are closed and one local hospital no longer employs all their behavioral health providers, people like myself whose family members sometimes get out of hand, need police assistance sometimes. These officers made a sad situation untenable.

Reply
8
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Washington, OK
City
Oklahoma City, OK
City
Tulsa, OK
State
Washington State
Oklahoma County, OK
Crime & Safety
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
County
Oklahoma County, OK
Tulsa, OK
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Brutality#Civil Rights#Ap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of Justice
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tip leads Tulsa police to large gun bust

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Police Department (TPD) said they received a tip through Crime Stoppers that told them Richard Green was a convicted felon and had numerous firearms in his possession. TPD said their Special Investigations Division (SID) started to investigate Green and found that he had threatened...
TULSA, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Tulsa Man Attacks Father With Sword; Shot, Killed By TPD Officer

An officer shot and killed a man who was attacking his father with a sword early Sunday morning, according to Tulsa Police. Police say they were responding to a domestic near Pine and Yale around 1:30 a.m. when 21-year-old Luis Torres started attacking his father with a sword. An officer shot Torres, who died at the scene. That officer is on leave while the shooting is investigated.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

48-year-old man dead after crash in Muskogee County

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A 48-year-old man died after a crash in Muskogee County Wednesday. Troopers say the crash happened around noon at West Martin Luther King Boulevard and Pine Street in Taft. Billy Arnett from Fort Gibson was pronounced dead at the scene. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says...
MUSKOGEE COUNTY, OK
KFOR

KFOR

25K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Oklahoma's KFOR News Channel 4 covering news and weather in central Oklahoma Looking Out 4 You.

 https://kfor.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy