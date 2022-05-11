ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Killeen, TX

Killeen police honor fallen officer, Charles 'Chuck' Dinwiddie

By Joel Leal
25 News KXXV and KRHD
 1 day ago
The Killeen Police Department is honoring a fallen officer on the 8th anniversary of his death.

Charles "Chuck" Dinwiddie died at 47 while serving in the line of duty on May 11, 2014.

At the time of his death, Dinwiddie worked as a police detective with the Killeen Police Department SWAT Team.

"His memory will live on in his family and in the many lives that he touched," Killeen P.D. said in a statement.

"Our lost hero, his family, and loved ones will never be forgotten."

25 News KXXV and KRHD

