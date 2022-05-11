ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chris Jericho Applies To Trademark 'The Watch' And 'The Wizard'

By Jeremy Lambert
 1 day ago

The Trademark God is back at it. On May 5, Chris Jericho applied to trademark "The Wizard," which he has recently used as his nickname on AEW TV. On May 6, he applied to trademark "The Watch." Both trademarks are for entertainment services. Full descriptions:. Mark For: THE WIZARD...

WWE Superstar Reportedly Switches Brands, Plans For Heel Turn Revealed

You never know when you might see a familiar face return to WWE programming, and for weeks now WWE has been airing vignettes promoting the return of Lacey Evans on the SmackDown brand. The vignettes have been clearly positioning Evans as a babyface, but it seems that the company is now going in a different direction.
Lacey Evans Reportedly Moved to WWE Raw Brand

– WWE aired a video package on Lacey Evans on last night’s edition of Raw. According to PWInsider, WWE has opted to move Lacey Evans to Raw. This is despite Evans appearing during a TV segment on WWE SmackDown last week. Additionally, the plan is for Evans to be...
WRESTLING RUMORS: WWE May Be Planting Seeds For RKBro Split

That would be a moment. Tag teams have a bit of a strange history in WWE, as the company almost seems to put them together for the sole reason of splitting them up. While it might not work every time, there are moments where the idea is quite the success. Now WWE may be planting the seeds for the split of one of the most popular teams the company has seen in quite some time.
WWE Gauging Interest in WWE Evil Season Two, Lists Possible Subjects

WWE is looking to do a second season of their WWE Evil series, with a new survey gauging interest in some possible subjects to cover. PWInsider reports that the company sent out a survey on Tuesday looking for feedback on the first season and asking about interest in seven potential names for seson two episodes.
What Happened With CM Punk After AEW Dynamite Went Off The Air

CM Punk interacted with Danhausen and HOOK after this week’s live episode of AEW Dynamite went off the air. As seen in the videos below, HOOK hit a t-bone suplex on Punk before applying the Redrum submission to send the fans home happy. The post-show segment started with Punk...
WWE Files Trademark On New Ring Name

WWE has filed a new trademark. On May 4, 2022, WWE submitted two applications with the USPTO to trademark "Rip Fowler." The trademark is slated to cover performances by a professional wrestler. As of this writing, it is not known who this new name will be for. Full descriptions for...
William Regal On Advising Young Talent, Ryan Nemeth's Film Streaming, WWE UK PPV Info | Fight Size

Here is your fight size update for Thursday, May 12, 2022:. - William Regal, in an interview with Bleacher Report, spoke about giving advice to young guys:. "I love being around a lot of young talents who want to be wrestlers," he said. "I enjoy it because I was very fortunate when I was a teenager to get into this job with the best wrestlers possible in Britain, and then Europe, and then different parts of the world. Because they knew I wasn't going anywhere and I worked hard, they gave me all their time and taught me a lot. I've never forced myself on anybody, but anybody wants to come and work on wrestling, that's what I love to do. I feel bad that I haven't gotten enough time for the amount of people who are coming up to me. You know, I just want to start working on something with somebody, that's the day gone. I'm really enjoying it."
Keith Lee Open To Working For ROH, Committed To Raising The Bar In AEW

Keith Lee hasn't been part of Ring of Honor since 2017 and was mainly featured as a tag team wrestler alongside Shane Taylor during his time with the company. Lee is now part of AEW, which is tied to ROH as Tony Khan runs both promotions. The crossover has already been evident with Samoa Joe, who is also signed to AEW, winning the ROH TV Title on AEW TV and more ROH Titles being won and defended on AEW TV.
