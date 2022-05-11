ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Doorbell video captures frantic 911 call after ex-NBA player Adreian Payne shot dead

By Yaron Steinbuch
New York Post
New York Post
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ynkVR_0faG3O8c00

Harrowing doorbell video captured the moments after former NBA player Adreian Payne was gunned down in Florida – as a woman who identifies herself as his mother pleads for help from 911.

“Please help me! Help me! He shot my son dead. Help me! I don’t know the address. He shot him! He just died. Please help me!” the woman is heard yelling, the footage obtained by Fox 35 News shows.

Seconds earlier, a gunshot rings out and two people are seen running along Egret Shores Drive in Orlando on Monday.

Payne, 31, a former Michigan State star who played four seasons in the NBA, including for the Orlando Magic, was allegedly killed by Lawrence Dority outside the suspect’s home, police said.

Dority, 29, pleaded not guilty on Tuesday to first-degree murder with a firearm.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XD4OG_0faG3O8c00
The video captures a woman who identifies herself as Payne’s mother in a panicked state after he was shot.
FOX 35 Orlando
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00ecAA_0faG3O8c00
The woman is heard screaming “Please help me!” during the 911 call.
FOX 35 Orlando

According to legal documents, a witness told police that Payne arrived at Dority’s home to possibly act as a “mediator” between Dority and his girlfriend.

The witness reportedly said Dority and his alleged partner “have a relationship where they argue often.”

Citing a police affidavit, the Detroit Free Press reported that Payne’s girlfriend told investigators that the couple had asked to come to Dority’s residence to assist Dority’s girlfriend, Tatiana Mesa.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2flVjv_0faG3O8c00
Payne played four seasons in the NBA.
AP Photo/Jonathan Bachman

Payne’s girlfriend’s name was redacted in the police report.

Dority told police that Payne “had no business being at his residence this late at night,” and that he perceived Payne’s “presence as a threat,” TMZ reported, citing legal documents.

Police said Dority claimed Payne made “movements with his right hand in the right side of his waistband,” before telling Dority, “I’ll smoke you, brah.”

Dority then grabbed a gun from his home and fired one round at Payne, police said. He allegedly told cops he was “protecting his family and protecting his home” and that “his actions were justified.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tqRhr_0faG3O8c00
Dority pleaded not guilty on Tuesday to first-degree murder with a firearm.
Orange County Sheriff's Office

“This man tried coming to my house, he cut around my block, and he tried shooting me. … He act like he got a gun, and I shot him,” Dority told 911, according to the affidavit cited by the Free Press.

But authorities determined that Payne, who was not armed, was “not threatening Dority in any way.”

Comments / 9

JacobA$$HoeSlayer
1d ago

That's a pretty sad story. I think the shooter is lying otherwise I'd be on his side . He very well may still get off too. I hate the guys mom had to witness his murder. The dude overcame who knows how much adversity only to turn around be killed by a brotha.

Reply
6
lis gr
1d ago

People just pulling guns for no reason. He wasn’t armed and there wasn’t even a struggle or a threat to him. How Senseless do people not think if they do things like this their life is over too they rot in jail and it is not worth it..

Reply
3
Kekebaby Cooks
1d ago

the fact that he had to go inside and retrieve his gone before firing will defeat his self defense argument because he .ade a choice to come back outside to a situation he states was threatening instead of going inside locking the door or calling the police

Reply
3
