ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Advocacy

Caring for the carers with a Stroke of Luck

By Zac Pitts
WDTN
WDTN
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bo466_0faG3IqG00

(WDTN) – Jeri Ward is not only a pageant contestant, but she is also a stroke survivor, and she’s now dedicated her life to spreading awareness of self-care.

Her organization “Stroke of Luck” has reached people all over the world with a simple message for other stroke survivors: “You’re not alone.”

Sisters give back to hospital that saved their lives

It’s clear that Jeri is a persistent and determined person. At 30 years old, she had to re-learn to speak and do other basic tasks, and she says it was all due to stress.

“I actually had a headache for about 5 days before my stroke,” Jeri said, “And I just completely ignored the signs and symptoms of it, because who doesn’t have headaches and who doesn’t have stress?”

It was a long road to recovery, but one that she never gave up on with her husband by her side the whole time as her caregiver – a role she believes is more difficult and sometimes overlooked.

“You’re so helpless, she said. “So at least as a survivor, I was able to muster up the determination to get ahead and practice and put my will into it. But my husband had to take care of a 30-year-old toddler when she came home.”

Today Jeri is using her experience and her platform in pageants to create awareness by sharing her story and helping others through her organization Stroke of Luck.

‘Heart of a lion’: Boy with cerebral palsy shines on court

“What we did was we created a box that had everything that we wished that we would have had when we had a stroke. Not only does it provide comfort items, but it also contains a lot of therapy items and items for the caregivers as well.”

The box has a step-by-step game plan for therapy, including free support groups.

She says Stroke of Luck was part of her healing and has grown rapidly.

The caregiver boxes have been shipped all over the world to help people in their recovery while creating a movement.

She and her husband just returned from a trip to Portugal with a focus on stroke recovery for people of that country.

Jeri says she hopes the message breaks down barriers.

10-year-old finds voice while raising money for service dog

“I think the bigger picture is that this can happen to anyone despite age, race, “

And the big message for stroke survivors:  You’re not alone.

“By doing these things we’re not only connecting and working with people from all over the world, but we’re really building a stroke family and I have friends all over the world now who have suffered a stroke, and we all kind of unite together!”

If you have a family member or know of someone recently recovering from a stroke, the caregiver boxes can be ordered from the Stroke of Luck website here .

Jerri says she’ll be competing for her final time as Mrs. International in Tennessee in July. She is hoping to use that experience to continue serving stroke survivors.

Read more top stories on WDTN.com Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WDTN

Middletown Women’s Center opens, offers health services

Obstetrics and gynecology services offered at the Comprehensive Women’s Center include maternity care; Natural Beginnings natural birthing center; care from midwives; menopause care; urogynecology and incontinence therapy; and minimally invasive surgery, including robotic surgery.
MIDDLETOWN, OH
MedicalXpress

Sodium selenate: A promising treatment for dementia

A Monash University-led study has found a promising new treatment for patients with behavioral variant frontotemporal dementia, the second most common form of dementia in the under 60s—resulting in a stabilizing of what would normally be escalating behavioral issues, and a slowing of brain shrinkage due to the disease. It is the second clinical trial to show that the drug, sodium selenate, may slow cognitive decline and neurodegenerative damage that is the hallmark of many dementias including Alzheimer's Disease.
SCIENCE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
BBC

Smart socks helping protect people with dementia

A university PhD student has invented 'smart socks' which sense when people with dementia and autism are in distress. Dr Zeke Steer wanted to help after seeing his great-grandmother suffering with dementia. The socks, which track heart rate, sweat levels and motion, enable carers to intervene before things escalate. Dr...
ELECTRONICS
MedicalXpress

Tips to reduce stroke in the diverse communities

Stroke is the second-leading cause of death worldwide, according to the World Health Organization. In the U.S., about 800,000 strokes occur per year. Of all strokes, 87% are ischemic. This means they occur when a clot blocks a blood vessel in the brain and stops blood flow. The remaining 13% are hemorrhagic, where a blood vessel ruptures and causes bleeding into brain tissue.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stroke Recovery#The Stroke#Carers#Cerebral Palsy
MedicalXpress

Consumer Health: Do you know the warning signs of stroke?

May is National Stroke Awareness Month, which makes this a good time to learn about the warning signs of stroke and the need for prompt treatment. Stroke is one of the leading causes of death in the U.S. and a major cause of serious disability for adults. More than 795,000 people in the U.S. have a stroke each year, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Stroke risk increases with age, especially after 55, but strokes can occur at any age.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
papermag.com

Halsey Reveals Multiple Health Diagnoses After Hospitalizations

Halsey is giving fans an update on their health following a string of hospitalizations. “Obviously my health has changed a lot since I got pregnant and gave birth,” Halsey, who uses she/they pronouns,. said in a series of videos posted to her Instagram Stories. She then went on to...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Stroke
Country
Portugal
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
MedicalXpress

Recognizing symptoms of Parkinson's disease

April is Parkinson's Disease Awareness Month, which makes this a good time to learn about the symptoms of Parkinson's disease. An estimated 1 million people in the U.S. and more than 10 million people worldwide are living with Parkinson's disease, according to the American Parkinson Disease Association. Parkinson's disease is...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Montana Talks

Rehab Hospital of Montana to Show Off Innovative and New Stroke Care Technology

Did you know that May is Stroke Awareness Month? Neither did I, but it's good to know about it because a stroke is one of the most debilitating conditions someone can go through. However, there's been massive technological advances that work to prevent or care for people who have had strokes. The Rehabilitation Hospital of Montana (RHOM) has acquired some of this new technology and will be showing it off next week in an open demonstration.
MONTANA STATE
SheKnows

Parent Got Backlash For Buying Kitchen Set For Son & Reddit is Appropriately Fuming

Click here to read the full article. A parent’s simple decision to buy a children’s kitchen set has led to disappointing backlash. The unfortunate story was posted on Reddit by the parent in question, who has a two-year-old son with a curiosity about cooking. “One of his favorite pastimes are playing with pots and pans and utensils and moving the stove controls and anything kitchen related,” the Reddit user wrote. “To keep fueling his curiosity I was looking into getting him a play kitchen set.” When the user’s family found out, there was immediate backlash and comments were made that it...
RELATIONSHIPS
MedicalXpress

LATE: A common but largely unknown cause of dementia

If dementia is a general term that means thinking and memory has deteriorated to the point that it interferes with day-to-day function, what are the top three disorders that cause dementia in older individuals?. Did you think of Alzheimer's disease? Good! Alzheimer's is the most common cause of dementia. Did...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

Robotic therapy: A new, effective treatment for chronic stroke rehabilitation

One of the most common effects of strokes are hemiplegia, a partial paralysis occurring in the left or right side of the body. When it occurs in the arm or hand, it is especially devastating to a patient's ability to perform everyday tasks. Current treatments focus on improving motor function with therapist-led stretching and exercises to strengthen muscles and improve joint mobility. Recovery is a difficult process; functionality is rarely fully restored as the benefits of rehabilitation are believed to diminish over time, leading to lingering symptoms in chronic stroke patients who remain affected 180 days post-stroke. Chronic stroke patients often struggle as medical systems typically do not have programs for continuing treatment.
HEALTH
UPI News

Diet rich in antioxidants may ward off dementia

A diet rich in the antioxidants that leafy, green vegetables and colorful fruit deliver is good for your body, and now new research shows it also protects your brain. In the study, people whose blood contained the highest amounts of three key antioxidants were less likely to develop all-cause dementia than those whose blood had lower levels of these nutrients.
FITNESS
Freethink

Genes from over 5,000 stroke patients hint at surprising treatment

Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis researchers believe they have reopened the debate on a potential stroke treatment decades after it was abandoned. Analyzing over 5,000 genomes from ischemic stroke patients, the team found two genetic markers that were associated with patient outcomes in the 24 hours after a stroke. Both genes were related to how a neurotransmitter called glutamate (yes, as in MSG) works in the brain.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
WDTN

WDTN

14K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Dayton News and Weather is found at https://www.wdtn.com

 https://WDTN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy