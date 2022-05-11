ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

Travel the globe at home at the Columbia International Festival this month!

By Kenneil Mitchell
abccolumbia.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleCOLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Columbia is going global this month at a special annual event in the Soda City!. The...

www.abccolumbia.com

abccolumbia.com

Local Living: Community food distribution, “Art on State” in West Columbia and more!

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– There’s a community food distribution in West Columbia Friday. Brookland-Lakeview Empowerment Center is partnering with Harvest Hope Food Bank to give out food boxes to local seniors in the Midlands facing hunger. You must be at least 60 years or older, be a Lexington County resident and meet federal income guidelines. It’s from 9 a.m.-12 p.m., and boxes will be distributed on a first come, first serve basis.
WEST COLUMBIA, SC
kool1027.com

Historic Camden Hosting Two Events this Weekend

On Friday, May 13th Historic Camden Foundation welcomes George Washington. He will host a party at the Kershaw House from 5:30pm to 10pm, that will include a catered dinner, live music, and English country dancing. On Saturday, May 14th at 10am, George will lead a parade through the streets of Camden to Hampton Park, where he will speak briefly in tribute of Baron de Kalb. Washington will then lead the parade back to Historic Camden where visitors will find the colonial village open to explore. Historic trades people will be demonstrating at the forge, farm, pottworks, and brickyard, and docents will be available to answer questions in the historic buildings. For more information or to purchase tickets to Friday’s dinner please visit our website at historiccamden.org. Tickets for Saturday’s event are $5 per person and can be purchased at either of their gift shop locations.
CAMDEN, SC
WIS-TV

Mark Anthony Brewing to open $490 million brewery in Midlands

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -A new state of the art brewery is opening in Richland County Thursday. Mark Anthony Brewing said it will bring 310 new jobs to the region when the facility opens. The facility cost over $490 million. The company shared that they’re launching the new building to keep up with demand for White Claw Hard Seltzer. The 1.3 million square foot brewery includes a packaging facility.
COLUMBIA, SC
carolinapanorama.com

Carolina Slingshot Rentals -- Business of the Week

Imagine a Corvette convertible falling in love with a motorcycle. If they got married, their offspring would look like a Slingshot. Slingshots are open air vehicles that feature two wheels on the front and one in the back. The bold and flashy vehicles are built for fun, cruising and showing off.
COLUMBIA, NC
abccolumbia.com

Local Living: Meet our pet of the week and more!

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Poultry Festival kicks off in Batesburg-Leesville this Thursday. You can enjoy food vendors, live music, games, rides and so much more! It starts Thursday at 5 p.m. and runs through Saturday, where there will be a parade, car show and volleyball tournament. Admission is free.
COLUMBIA, SC
coladaily.com

Batesburg-Leesville's premier three-day SC Poultry Festival returns Thursday

The annual South Carolina Poultry Festival returns starting May 12 through 14 in downtown Batesburg-Leesville on main street. The city's premier three-day festival will feature an annual parade, road race, volleyball tournament, cooking contest, car show, games, and rides. There will also be a variety of food vendors and craft booths, three stages of entertainment, the eggs-travagant fireworks display Saturday night, and so much more.
BATESBURG-LEESVILLE, SC
thenewirmonews.com

Reggaetronic Music Festival returns to Lake Murray

The 9th annual Reggaetronic Lake Murray Music Festival is returning to Spence Island for some fun in the sun on Lake Murray on 4 June 2022 accessible by boat only. The lineup this year includes Henry Fong from Jupiter, FL, Brian Dawe who was featured on VH1’s Master of the Mix and was Rhianna and Jake Owens Tour DJ, Signal Fire from Wilmington, NC, Sun Dried Vibes and Lefty at the Washout. Reggaetronic is partnering Tidewater Boats, Monster Energy, Titos, Wilson Marine, and others to put on this completely free floating music festival to the public.
MUSIC
Columbia Star

Junior League of Columbia swears in first African-American president

Local entrepreneur and community leader Rania Jamison made history in front of a standing room only crowd recently when she was sworn in as the first African-American president of the Junior League of Columbia. “The last few years have dealt us all some serious blows,” Jamison said. “Now we need...
COLUMBIA, SC
WLTX.com

Fort Jackson to close gates on May 18 to hold joint emergency exercise

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Fort Jackson wants the public to be aware the training base will be closing its gates to visitors on Wednesday, May 18, in order to provide a joint emergency exercise involving an active shooter. Multiple simulated incidents will test the abilities of post officials and local...
COLUMBIA, SC

