Rat steals show in middle of Mets rally

Rat’s just what they needed.

The Mets rallied past the Nationals for a 4-2 win on Tuesday night, and had an extra viewer for the key comeback inning. SNY cameras caught a rat on the field in the top of the sixth inning, moments before James McCann’s sac fly put the team ahead after trailing 2-0 to start the frame.

“During a game, I’ve seen birds, cats, everything but rats. First time,” National star Juan Soto said after the game.

"Oh my goodness, you dirty rat!" – Keith



"Oh my goodness, you dirty rat!" – Keith

Gary could only laugh 😂🐭

A rat invades National Park SNY/Twitter

It was, perhaps, a fitting situation for the Mets to be involved in after last season’s scuffle between Francisco Lindor and Jeff McNeil in the Citi Field tunnel. The duo then concocted the excuse that the hoopla in the tunnel was over whether they had just seen a rat or raccoon on the loose.

This time, McNeil, who had had a two-run double before the rat sighting, had no doubt.

“That was a rat,” McNeil said.

The victory moved the Mets to 21-10.