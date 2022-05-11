ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Rat steals show in middle of Mets rally

By Justin Terranova
New York Post
New York Post
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fglmY_0faG2xYU00

Rat’s just what they needed.

The Mets rallied past the Nationals for a 4-2 win on Tuesday night, and had an extra viewer for the key comeback inning. SNY cameras caught a rat on the field in the top of the sixth inning, moments before James McCann’s sac fly put the team ahead after trailing 2-0 to start the frame.

“During a game, I’ve seen birds, cats, everything but rats. First time,” National star Juan Soto said after the game.

"Oh my goodness, you dirty rat!" – Keith

Gary could only laugh 😂🐭 pic.twitter.com/aoxOfZTl2D

— SNY (@SNYtv) May 11, 2022 https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eglip_0faG2xYU00
A rat invades National Park
SNY/Twitter

It was, perhaps, a fitting situation for the Mets to be involved in after last season’s scuffle between Francisco Lindor and Jeff McNeil in the Citi Field tunnel. The duo then concocted the excuse that the hoopla in the tunnel was over whether they had just seen a rat or raccoon on the loose.

This time, McNeil, who had had a two-run double before the rat sighting, had no doubt.

“That was a rat,” McNeil said.

The victory moved the Mets to 21-10.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EhR95_0faG2xYU00
Pete Alonso and J.D. Davis celebrate scoring in the sixth inning.
USA TODAY Sports

Comments / 2

Related
ClutchPoints

Aaron Judge drops truth bomb on Josh Donaldson plunking that fueled Yankees comeback

The New York Yankees defeated the Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday night by a score of 6-5 thanks to a walk-off home run off the bat of star right fielder Aaron Judge. It was an emotional victory for New York, as the night was not without tension. Yankees third baseman Josh Donaldson, a former Blue Jays star and the 2015 MVP, was plunked by Toronto reliever Yimi Garcia in the left arm in the sixth inning, resulting in the pitcher’s ejection from the game. The umpires believed that Donaldson and Blue Jays catcher Tyler Heineman had exchanged “pretty strong words”, believing the hit to be intentional. Whether it was on purpose or not, the Blue Jays can thank that moment for providing Judge, Donaldson and the rest of the Yankees the fuel they needed to secure the win, as reported by Bryan Hoch of MLB.com.
MLB
NBC Washington

Rat Interrupts Nationals-Mets Game in Sixth Inning

Rat interrupts Nationals-Mets game in sixth inning originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. It turns out baseball fields aren’t limited to just humans. Tuesday’s game between the Washington Nationals and New York Mets had a unique spectator running on the field in the top of the sixth inning:
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Sports
Yardbarker

Noah Syndergaard Takes Shot at Mets After Angels' 'Real No-Hitter'

WASHINGTON -- Shots have officially been fired by a notorious social media troll. Ex-Mets pitcher Noah Syndergaard couldn't help but take a jab at his former team after Angels rookie Reid Detmers tossed a no-hitter on Tuesday night. This prompted Syndergaard to take to Instagram afterward to throw shade at...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FOX Sports

MLB odds: How bettors are reacting to New York Mets, Yankees hot starts

The teams from the Big Apple apparently are a big hit with MLB bettors. The Mets and Yankees were the first MLB teams to reach 20 wins this season, and bettors (and batters, likely) are taking notice. As are the oddsmakers. Here's a look at the shift in lines for...
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pete Alonso
Person
Jeff Mcneil
Person
Francisco Lindor
Person
Juan Soto
FOX Sports

Nationals bring home losing streak into matchup against the Mets

LINE: Mets -181, Nationals +155; over/under is 8 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Nationals host the New York Mets looking to end their nine-game home losing streak. Washington is 10-21 overall and 3-12 at home. The Nationals have the fourth-best team batting average in MLB play at .252. New York...
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mets#Usa Today Sports#Rats#National Park Sny
Larry Brown Sports

Astros owner rips Yankees’ Brian Cashman over cheating comments

Houston Astros owner Jim Crane is not taking kindly to comments made recently by New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman. Crane responded in an interview to Cashman, who defended his recent record as GM by saying the Yankees likely would have won a championship in 2017 if not for the Astros’ “illegal and horrific” cheating. Crane called Cashman a hypocrite for criticizing the Astros when the Yankees were also accused of being involved in stealing signs.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
29K+
Followers
24K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy