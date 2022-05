Andy Chaves of Tempe-based modern rockers Katastro died in a car accident with two other people early Thursday morning on Pacific Coast Highway in Newport Beach, California. His bandmates shared the news in an Instagram post: "We are completely devastated to have to announce the loss of our brother and singer Andy Chaves. Please respect the privacy of Andy's family and the members of the band as we all begin to process this. Thank you for the love and support."

