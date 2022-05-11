“Hydrate Our Heroes” campaign yields more than 1,000 cases of water/Gatorade

Don Batie has been appointed to fill a vacant seat on the Dawson Public Power District Board of Directors. He began his duties in May. The Dawson PPD Board of Directors serves as a governing body of the District and represents the interests of its customers. Board members are elected to six-year terms. When a director is unable to complete their term, a replacement is appointed. Batie will serve the Dawson Subdivision until December 31, 2022. A board member will be chosen in the November General Election and will begin their duties January 2023.

DAWSON COUNTY, NE ・ 3 DAYS AGO