Apple’s iPhone 14 Pro is poised to usher in a slight but very distinct design change this year. The notch as we’ve come to know it will be gone, and in its place will be a hole-punch and pill-shaped display cutout. The overall aim of this design is to provide users with even more screen real estate. More broadly, this design shift is likely the first step on a path toward creating a full edge-to-edge display with sensors like Face ID embedded beneath the display itself.

CELL PHONES ・ 22 DAYS AGO