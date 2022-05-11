ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

Allick, Rodriguez Named to U21 National Training Team

huskeradio.com
 1 day ago

Twenty of the country’s top junior volleyball players – including Nebraska’s Lexi Rodriguez and Bekka Allick – have been selected for the 2022 Women’s Under-21 (U21) National Training Team. The team will train May 26-June 4 at Centenary College of Louisiana in Shreveport. Twelve players will be chosen to compete at...

www.huskeradio.com

huskeradio.com

Eight Huskers Honored By the Big Ten

Freshman catcher Ava Bredwell was named the 2022 Big Ten Freshman of the Year on Wednesday, when the conference announced its postseason awards. Bredwell was one of seven Huskers to earn recognition on an All-Big Ten team, tying Northwestern for the most selections in the league. Bredwell is the first...
LINCOLN, NE
huskeradio.com

Huskers Advance to Semifinals at Big Ten Tournament

The Nebraska softball team (38-14) advanced to the semifinals in the Big Ten Tournament after claiming a 3-1 victory over Penn State (32-22). Courtney Wallace (16-6) pitched the complete game for the Huskers and earned the win. Wallace held the Nittany Lions to three hits while striking out four. Bailey Parshall (22-9) recorded the loss for PSU. Parshall pitched 4.2 innings, giving up seven hits and three runs. A three-run fifth inning lifted the Huskers into the lead after Penn State went ahead in the second with one run. Ava Bredwell, who came in as a pinch hitter, sparked the Nebraska offense while Billie Andrews added a two-run double. Mya Felder added a double in the inning while she finished 2-for-3 on the day.
LINCOLN, NE
huskeradio.com

NPCC Softball Players Earn All-Region Honors

Three members of the North Platte Community College softball team have been recognized with postseason awards. Elena Montoya, of Denver, Colo.; Kelsey Woodhouse, of Duchesne, Utah and Taelyn Dakamas, of Wailua, Hawaii, were named to the All-Region IX Team. Additionally, Montoya was selected as the Region IX Offensive Player of the Year. The recognitions were voted on by Division II Region IX coaches. “These young ladies earned the awards through their commitment and buy-in to the program from day one,” said NPCC head women’s softball coach Janelle Higgins. “They not only were dedicated on the field, but off the field and in the classroom as well. I’m very proud of all three of them and am excited for them to be back next year to lead us.” Montoya ended the season fifth in the nation for stolen bases with 44. She posted a batting average of .464, 58 hits, 16 doubles, four triples, seven home runs and 33 runs batted in. Montoya also tallied 80 putouts and 44 assists while posting a fielding percentage of .867. Woodhouse tallied seven doubles, one triple and one home run in 125 plate appearances this season. Her .464 batting average was the second highest on the team, while also accounting for 28 runs and 16 total RBIs. Additionally, Woodhouse had 62 putouts and a perfect fielding percentage during the 2022 season. Dakamas added 24 runs, 43 hits and nine doubles in her 114 plate appearances. Her .377 batting average contributed to her 31 total RBIs while, defensively, her 35 putouts and 39 assists helped the Knights limit opponent baserunners over the course of the season.
NORTH PLATTE, NE
huskeradio.com

Pillen Takes Lead in Nebraska Gubernatorial Race

University of Nebraska Regent Jim Pillen took the lead Tuesday evening in the GOP Nebraska Gubernatorial Race claiming over 47,000 votes and garnering nearly 33% of the statewide vote according to the Nebraska Secretary of State’s Office. In Lincoln County, Pillen claimed 837 votes. Jumping into the second spot is AG Businessman Charles Herbster, receiving over 40,000 statewide votes garnering over 28% statewide. Herbster had received over 540 votes in Lincoln County. Falling into the third spot is State Senator Brett Lindstrom claimed just under 28% of the statewide vote including 448 in Lincoln County. The GOP Victor will face off against Democrat Carol Blood who was victorious against Roy Harris by a large margin. Elsewhere in the state, the race for GOP Attorney General has Speaker of the Nebraska Legislature Mike Hilgers garnering over 81,000 votes statewide including over 1,000 in Lincoln County. In Jon Murante’s re-election campaign for State Treasurer, the former Nebraska State Senator had claimed over 58% of the statewide votes elsewhere incumbent Secretary of State Bob Evnen claimed over 46% of the statewide vote in his re-election campaign as well. Lt. Governor Mike Foley had claimed over 70% of the statewide vote in the race for GOP Public Auditor as he runs for the office he held before serving as Governor Pete Ricketts running mate.
LINCOLN COUNTY, NE
huskeradio.com

Plotnikov Signs to Continue Career at Hofstra University

German Plotnikov will trade his black and gold for the blue and gold of Hofstra University next season. The two-year starter was a staple in the Knights offense as his highlight style plays electrified crowds throughout the region. Plotnikov started every game for head coach Kevin O’Connor over the course of his career, amassing 977 career points which ranks him 17th all-time in North Platte Community College history in scoring. The second-year freshman finished his career totaling 183 rebounds, 133 assists, 66 steals and 23 blocks. Plotnikov earned a number of accolades during his Knights career including back-to-back Nebraska Community College Athletic Conference All-Conference and All-Region IX First Team honors. His last and most prestigious accomplishment of his Knights career came when he was selected as an honorable mention all-american by the National Junior College Athletic Association at the end of the 2021-22 campaign. Plotnikov finishes his career shooting 48.3 percent (335-693) from the field and 35.1 percent (54-154) from beyond the arc.
NORTH PLATTE, NE
huskeradio.com

A Political Emphasis on Education Like Never Before

North Platte’s Elizabeth Tegtmeier has a strong lead in the race for State Board of Education, receiving over 30,000 votes according to the Nebraska Secretary of State’s Office claiming over 62% of the statewide vote and garnering more than 5,000 votes in Lincoln County. Incumbent Robin Stevens has received 10,694 statewide votes and Pat Moore had garnered 9,055 votes with the top two vote getters advancing. In other education related races, Gothenburg Senator Matt Williams has received over 22,000 statewide votes in the race to represent Western Nebraska on the University Board of Regent. Kathy Wilmot meanwhile received 20,128 votes.
LINCOLN COUNTY, NE
huskeradio.com

NE Congressman Adrian Smith Secures GOP Nomination

Longtime Nebraska Congressman Adrian Smith had cruised to victory Tuesday evening in the state’s primary election. The third Congressional representative received over 77% of the statewide vote according to the Nebraska Secretary of State’s Office garnering over 1,496 votes in Lincoln County alone. However, who Congressman Smith’s Democratic challenger will be still remained somewhat of a mystery late into Tuesday evening. The Nebraska Secretary of State’s Office had David Else receiving nearly 52% of the third district vote as Daniel Wik garnered over 48%. Additional Congressional results can be found with the link provided below:
LINCOLN COUNTY, NE
huskeradio.com

Lincoln County Residents Have Strong Early Leads in Political Races

First round of election results have a pair of Lincoln County residents leading early in their political races. Lincoln County’s David Gale had received the most votes in the first round of results released from the Nebraska Secretary of State’s Office in the race for NPPD Board of Directors. Gale has received over a thousand votes as of 8:50 PM Central, Tuesday evening. Meanwhile, fellow challenger Larry Linstrom had garnered 809 as incumbent Bill Hoyt had received 534 votes.
LINCOLN COUNTY, NE
#Sports Medicine#Usa Volleyball#Ohio State University#Women#U21 Pan American Cup#The U18 National Team#Fivb World Championship#The U20 National Team
huskeradio.com

Alcohol Inspections Held in Hamilton, Merrick Counties

During the afternoon and evening hours of Saturday, May 7, investigators with the Nebraska State Patrol conducted alcohol inspections in Hamilton and Merrick Counties. This project was supported in whole or part by grant #0043 under the Nebraska Department of Transportation – Highway Safety Office. In total, 38 businesses were inspected. Two of those businesses sold alcohol to a minor for a compliance rate of 95%. One of the businesses failed to check the minor’s ID.
HAMILTON COUNTY, NE
huskeradio.com

Four Arrested for Theft at Lincoln County Store

On May 9, 2022 Deputies received a report of a possible employee theft from Ozzie’s I-80 Convenience Store located at Interstate 80 and Highway 25 south of Sutherland, Nebraska. The owner of the property advised his business was closed early without his knowledge on Saturday May 7, 2022, as the employee said she was sick. The employee was identified as thirty-four year old Cassandra Simmons of Sutherland, NE. Upon internal investigation the owner noticed the bank deposit was short several thousand dollars for the week.
LINCOLN COUNTY, NE
huskeradio.com

Gov. Ricketts, DHHS Proclaim May as “Foster Care Month” in Nebraska

Governor Pete Ricketts proclaimed May as “Foster Care Month” during a morning ceremony at the State Capitol. He was joined by leaders from the Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) Division of Children and Family Services (CFS) and partner nonprofits supporting foster care in Nebraska. “Foster parents step into the gap when a child’s biological parents are unable to offer care,” said Gov. Ricketts. “Their selfless investment of time and energy makes a lasting impact on the youth in their care. I encourage Nebraskans to support foster parents in their communities, and I invite families to consider opening their home to a child in need of foster care.”
NEBRASKA STATE
huskeradio.com

Ogallala Wins Cozad Invite, NPSP Second

Led by Teegan Sonneman, who claimed the Cozad title with a score of 75, one stroke ahead of Ogallala’s Caleb Castillo. Ogallala though would claim the team title, shooting a team score of 320 with NPSP in second at 331. Sidney, Cozad and Holdrege rounded out the top five in the team scores.
COZAD, NE
huskeradio.com

St Pats Announces Co-Athletic Directors for Next Year

Release: North Platte Catholic Schools – North Platte Catholic Schools is excited to announce that they have hired Brad Braithwait and Maddy Krebs to serve as Co-Athletic Directors. “These two individuals have been heavily involved with our school over the last few years.” Superintendent Kevin Dodson stated. “They know our Irish community, our coaching staff, and our student athletes. I’m confident they will do an amazing job overseeing all aspects of our athletic programs here at St. Pat’s.” “Brad and Maddy have a strong faith and share a great passion for our Irish athletics.” said Dodson.
NORTH PLATTE, NE
huskeradio.com

Motorcycle Crash Claims the Life of a McCook Man

At 9:30 PM, May 11, 2022, the McCook Police Department and McCook Fire and Rescue were dispatched to a two vehicle crash at the intersection of West B Street and Highway 83 in McCook according to a social media post from the McCook Police Department. A Harley Davidson motorcycle operated by Eugene Bailey, age 28, of McCook was traveling westbound on B Steet when it collided with a Ford F150 operated by Solio Rodriguez, age 52, of McCook. The vehicle operated by Rodriquez was traveling eastbound on B Street attempting to turn north onto Highway 83.
MCCOOK, NE
huskeradio.com

North Platte CRA to Review Plans for Twin Rivers Industrial Park and Devco Housing Plans

The City of North Platte Community Redevelopment Authority will meet this Friday morning at 9:00. The CRA is set to discuss and review plans for the Twin Rivers Industrial Park infrastructure and Devco Housing Redevelopment plans. The meeting is open to the public and will be held at North Platte City Hall, a live stream will be available on the City of North Platte’s Youtube page as well. A copy of the agenda can be found below:
NORTH PLATTE, NE
huskeradio.com

Jose Fregoso Sentenced to 18 Years for Crimes Against Ten Children

Yesterday, Judge Bryan C. Meismer sentenced Jose Fregoso in Dixon County District Court to 18 years for crimes against ten children according to a press release from the Nebraska Attorney General’s Office . Fregoso pled no contest to three counts of Possession of Visual Depiction of Sexually Explicit Conduct, five counts of Child Abuse, and one count of Sexual Assault of a Child in the Third Degree. The Dixon County Sheriff’s Office, the Nebraska State Patrol, the Nebraska Attorney General’s Office, and the Dixon County Attorney’s Office assisted in this case.
DIXON COUNTY, NE
huskeradio.com

Interview: Officer Rory Little Discusses New Role with North Platte Police Department

Newly appointed North Platte Police Department Public Information Officer Rory Little joined Huskeradio’s Tristen Winder this week to discuss his time at the department and the North Platte native’s promotion. Officer Little and Winder were joined by Investigator Matt Elder, who had held the role of Public Information Officer for around two years prior to his promotion with the North Platte Police Department to the role of Investigator.
NORTH PLATTE, NE

