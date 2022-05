DENMARK, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from Denmark is facing an attempted homicide charge after an incident that reportedly happened because he didn’t bring his child to school. The criminal complaint obtained by Local 5 says that 26-year-old Tyler Stately is facing six charges, including attempted homicide, after an incident with a woman. On May 9 around 3 p.m., Brown County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of a physical disturbance in the 400 block of North Wall Street in Denmark.

DENMARK, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO