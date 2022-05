Vestal is welcoming a new affordable internet provider, that will spend tens of millions of dollars to help thousands of homes in the coming years. Greenlight Networks held an official ribbon-cutting on Wednesday morning, opening their new office along the Vestal Parkway. The company will provide 500 mega-bit internet for just 50$ a month, and will be investing upwards of 50 million dollars into the service to make it available to 50,000 homes, by the end of 2023.

