ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Visual Art

Artist Makes The Pulp Novel

By Brian Slattery
New Haven Independent
New Haven Independent
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10Qbmn_0faG03ip00
Brian Slattery photos Davies.

The surface of Jennifer Davies’s Blue Accord, part of ​“In Mind and Hand” — a show of Davies’s work up now at City Gallery on State Street through May 29 — is a panoply of textures, and not just visual ones. There are the endless variations on indigo, wrought by applying the dye in unpredictable ways. But look closer, and you can tell the material itself has a tactile life of its own, sometimes punctuated by string. Davies may be a visual artist by training, but her art appeals to more than one of the senses.

“It’s all paper,” Davies said of Blue Accord — and, by extension, most of the pieces in the exhibit — ​“and most of it is Japanese paper, a kind called kozo, and one reason I use it is that I can process it at home.” Another way to put it is that she has a chance to get her hands dirty.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28VadT_0faG03ip00
Haywire.

Kozo is a mulberry that can be dried until it resembles ​“cornstalks,” Davies said. It can be ordered online from papermaking sources. When Davies gets a shipment, first she cooks it (“it does not smell good,” she said), then beats it with a mallet into a pulp, ​“until it’s soft, almost like dough. Then I put it into a bin along with some magic goo, which allows paper to be very, very thin. And then I make sheets out of it.” She does this by dipping a screen into the pulp; the water drains away and the fibers are left to dry into a sheet.

Kozo often is made, into fine, uniform, gauzy sheets of paper. ​“You can have control if you care about it,” Davies said. But that’s not what draws her to the material as an artist. ​“I like some things to get all scrunched up,” she said. ​“You let things air dry; if you take it off the screen before it’s dry, it contracts.”

What does she like about ceding some control to the material? ​“Everything,” she said. ​“I don’t want to do this alone.” The paper is ​“absolutely my partner. I could never think of the things I do if things didn’t happen” — if the paper didn’t change as she worked with it.

She begins pieces with a ​“pretty concrete idea of what I want,” but then finds herself in dialogue with the pieces as she begins developing them. ​“There’s a call and response thing that’s happening all the time,” she said. ​“Literally, of course, it all originates in your brain, but there’s a lot of unconscious stuff that your hand does,” akin to musical improvisation. ​“At some point you just have to trust.”

She created some of the textures in Blue Accord with indigo dye and masking tape. ​“If you interfere with the contact of the indigo dye with the paper, you have some funny stuff going on,” she said. She applies the dye with no sure sense of how that interference will manifest itself, and works with the dried results.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14N4Zl_0faG03ip00
Splash.

With other pieces she creates contrasts by applying white paper pulp to sheets of black paper, by pouring it on, by using a turkey baster, or by spattering it on. ​“You work layer by layer, building it up,” she said. ​“I’ve always been interested in waves, the succession as they go over, the transparency.” So she uses river rocks as stencils, pouring thin pulp all around, adding as she goes.

“It’s very liberating,” she said. ​“And if you can’t stand what you did, you just add a layer of pulp. You can’t take away what you did, but you can cover it up.”

For some pieces, Davies reaches beyond the paper to incorporate other shapes, and other textures, she finds in the world. She has also made prints of the tar marks in a parking lot, which crews make to patch cracks in the pavement; they’re like ​“accidental drawings,” she said (see Haywire above). ​“I’m always looking for parking lots because they eventually ruin them by putting new asphalt over them. It’s so tragic for me,” she said with another laugh. She builds further texture by sewing string into the pieces.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YVya3_0faG03ip00
Bark Rhythms.

In addition, Davies’s husband is ​“always scouting for me” for interesting materials Davies can use. One day he was running and a branch crashed to the ground near him. ​“It ripped the bark off the branch completely cleanly,” she said. Under the bark ​“it was like yellow silk.” The couple hauled the branch home in the car, and last summer, she began to make prints from it, applied directly to the paper. In other cases, she has used the pulp to make a cast of the bark itself.

If she’s dissatisfied with a piece but doesn’t know quite how to proceed, she may put it away for a while, then take it out again. ​“With fresh eyes,” she said, ​“sometimes you immediately see why it’s not working, or what to add.” She sometimes makes new pieces from the scraps she cuts off of other pieces, using leftover pigments. ​“It’s a kind of play, just playing with different elements,” she said. She looks for the materials to feel integrated, to feel organic.

“You just keep pushing,” she said. ​“I really like the material to be quite prominent, so you know it’s real, a real physical thing. It’s not an illusion.”

Why appeal to the senses of both sight and touch? ​“You can see people want to touch this all the time, because your fingers are another way of knowing, and it is so tactile,” Davies said. ​“There’s something intrinsically exciting to me about textiles, physical things.” She thinks many respond to her art in the same way. ​“People don’t need to touch paintings. But you want to touch textiles.”

Touch, she added, ​“is a big sense. Just think about if you’re near a big, fluffy dog. Just try and keep your hands off that. It’s a way of connecting.”

In Mind and Hand” runs at City Gallery, 994 State St., through May 29. Visit the gallery’s website for hours and more information.

Comments / 0

Related
ARTnews

The Best Watercolor Pads for Artists’ Painting Projects

Click here to read the full article. A good-quality pad of watercolor paper is just as important as the paint and brushes you use. Available in a range of fiber types, textures, and weights, these sheets can completely change the performance of your pigments. Watercolor paper really runs the gamut from cheap practice sheets to luxurious archival ones, and making a choice can often come down to price. But it’s important to remember that while an inferior product can save you money, it can also hold you back, preventing you from getting the results you’re capable of. Our picks below...
DESIGN
New Haven Independent

Artists Head For The Hills

A skull is so synonymous with death that our brains make it into a cliché, but Frank Bruckmann’s painting gets us to look through the symbol to the object itself — the shapes of the teeth, the perhaps unexpected delicacy of the animal’s cheekbone and jawbone. Bruckmann is, in short, inviting us to slow down.
PHOTOGRAPHY
Upworthy

'Pyrography' artist makes hyper realistic portraits on wood using only fire and razorblades

Creating art is possibly the most uniquely human thing people do, and some of us do it exceptionally well. Just when it seems like humans couldn't possibly come up with more inventive ways to express the artistic impulse, someone comes along to surprise us. What is more fun than being blown away by artists who master various art forms and find new methods and mediums to create with?
VISUAL ART
Gin Lee

Heart-shaped pulp paper art

Today I used brown packaging paper that I saved from my last Wal-Mart order to make paper pulp. Normally I use the packaging paper to make fire bricks for my fireplace, but at the present time it's near eighty degrees and my fireplace definitely isn't needed.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art#Paper Pulp#Sewing#Textiles#Visual Artist#Japanese
New Haven Independent

Artists Map Out ​“Treasure Hunt”

New Haven-based artists Suzan Shutan and Howard el-Yasin have a vision of creating an art treasure hunt across the state of Connecticut. It’s about opening up private spaces. It’s about pushing back and against commercialism and oppression. But it’s also about having fun, exploring where we live, and tapping into the sense kids have that maybe, just maybe, there’s an adventure to be had around the next corner if we just know where to look.
NEW HAVEN, CT
Family Handyman

8 Types of Wood Wall Paneling

Wood wall paneling adds an element of classic style to your home, and it's easier to install than you think. Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. Ratings and prices are accurate and items are in stock as of time of publication.
INTERIOR DESIGN
ARTnews

The Best Set of Black Disposable Drawing Pens for Artists and Writers

Click here to read the full article. Once limited to dip pens and, by the 1960s, to beautiful but finicky refillable pens (like the Rapidograph) or cartridge pens (like the Staedtler Mars), artists, architects, and illustrators can now choose from a wide range of disposable drawing pens. Although these days most drafting is done on computers, drawing pens are more popular than ever for sketching, cartooning, and even taking class notes. These disposable tools come in a variety of nib sizes, from an ultrafine .03 millimeter to a bold 1.5 millimeter—usually indicated by a number on the top of the...
LIFESTYLE
New Haven Independent

Regicides Kill It At ArtWalk

When sibling rivalry becomes a little too hostile. When a puppeteer’s puppet refuses to cooperate. When a threesome collides with the cheerful aesthetic of a Disney movie. These and many other wonderfully absurd scenarios were mined for laughter by The Regicides on Tuesday evening, kicking off a week of ArtWalk programming in Westville.
NEW HAVEN, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Arts
ARTnews

The Best Synthetic Brushes for Acrylics Will Last Through Intensive Projects

Click here to read the full article. Acrylic paints can really destroy natural-hair brushes. For a durable and reliable brush to use with your every acrylic painting need, consider a synthetic brush instead. Acrylic brushes are often more resistant to wear and tear, as well as slightly stronger and springier than natural bristles. That said, not all synthetic fibers are created equal. Ahead, find the best synthetic brushes for acrylic paints, as recommended by ARTnews. Brought to you by the oldest and most widely circulated art magazine in the world, ARTnews Recommends helps you make the choice that suits you best...
LIFESTYLE
ARTnews

The Best Professional-Quality Oil Paints for Working Artists

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, ARTNews may receive an affiliate commission. Oil paints truly run the gamut in terms of quality and price. The best of them consist of carefully sourced, top-quality pigments that are milled, typically by hand, into consistent batches of paint that aren’t boosted by a bunch of additives, whether fillers or extenders. Compare the results to student-grade paints, and the high pigment load and responsiveness are immediately evident. Professional-quality oils also have better longevity—crucial for any artist who intends for...
RECIPES
The Kitchn

Before & After: A Dated ’70s Rental Kitchen Gets a Boho-Style Redo for $180

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Want to know what’s trending for interiors this spring? Easy: Plaster furniture, floral prints, and arches are everywhere. And speaking of that last detail, one place arches are really making a statement is on kitchen cabinetry.
INTERIOR DESIGN
New Haven Independent

Never Ending Books Sets Literary Master To Music

A man who comes to life at his own wake. Finger cymbals and a Star Wars T‑shirt. A suitcase of electronics. Broken accordion straps and fart jokes. All these were part of ​“Here Comes Everybody,” a celebration Wednesday evening at Never Ending Books of both James Joyce’s Finnegans Wake — published on May 4, 1939 — and, on the first evening of The Great Give, the persistence of the nonprofit Volume Two in keeping the State Street storefront going as a space for the arts community to put on events with nary a profit motive in sight.
NEW HAVEN, CT
HGTV

How to Cut Glass

Cutting glass need not be left to the pros. With the right tools, patience and a delicate hand, you can easily learn how to cut glass at home. This beginner tutorial shows you how to trim pieces of large glass down to smaller sizes for window and door repairs, how to cut new pieces of glass for projects or just taking your craft game to the next level.
ENTERTAINMENT
New Haven Independent

Winfred Rembert Wins Posthumous Pulitzer Prize

Lillian Rembert dropped her mail sack on Shelton Avenue to see why her phone was blowing up with alerts — to discover that her late father won a Pulitzer Prize. Her father was the late Winfred Rembert, whose powerful leather-carved portraits of Southern cotton fields and chain gangs and juke joints and personal survival have continued to inspire the world well beyond his Newhallville home.
NEW HAVEN, CT
ARTnews

These Are the Best Spray Fixatives to Stabilize Your Chalk and Charcoal Drawings

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, ARTNews may receive an affiliate commission. Protect your charcoal, chalk, graphite, and pastel drawings, and more, by using a fixative spray. Although even the best will result in some degree of color shift, these sprays are valued for their ability to keep surfaces from smudging, fading, flaking, and discoloring. There are two basic types of fixative, regular and workable. If your piece is not quite finished but you still want some smudge protection, or if you intend to layer...
LIFESTYLE
New Haven Independent

New Haven Independent

New Haven, CT
8K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

New Haven. Its neighborhoods. Its government. Its people – from the knuckleheads to the dreamers and schemers, and everyone in between. That’s what this web site is about: A five-day-a-week report on news about the City of New Haven, Connecticut, produced by veteran local journalists, and by you.

 https://www.newhavenindependent.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy