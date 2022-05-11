Stabbing leaves man injured Wednesday morning, Fort Worth police say

Fort Worth police are investigating a stabbing Wednesday morning.

The incident occurred shortly after midnight around 12:30 a.m., police said. Officers were dispatched to the Times Square on the Hill Apartments in the 2000 block of Jacocks Lane.

Police said that a man had knocked on a resident’s door asking for help after he was stabbed. The resident called the police, but prior to first responders’ arrival, the man left the scene.

About an hour later, hospital staff at Harris Southwest Hospital reported that a man had come in for treatment for stab wounds. Police believe the victim is the same man who was stabbed near Jacocks Lane.

“The victim is being uncooperative with investigating officers and this incident will be investigated by South Division detectives,” police said.