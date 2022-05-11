ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Platte, NE

Plotnikov Signs to Continue Career at Hofstra University

 1 day ago

German Plotnikov will trade his black and gold for the blue and gold of Hofstra University next season. The two-year starter was a staple in the Knights offense as his highlight style plays electrified...

huskeradio.com

NPCC Softball Players Earn All-Region Honors

Three members of the North Platte Community College softball team have been recognized with postseason awards. Elena Montoya, of Denver, Colo.; Kelsey Woodhouse, of Duchesne, Utah and Taelyn Dakamas, of Wailua, Hawaii, were named to the All-Region IX Team. Additionally, Montoya was selected as the Region IX Offensive Player of the Year. The recognitions were voted on by Division II Region IX coaches. “These young ladies earned the awards through their commitment and buy-in to the program from day one,” said NPCC head women’s softball coach Janelle Higgins. “They not only were dedicated on the field, but off the field and in the classroom as well. I’m very proud of all three of them and am excited for them to be back next year to lead us.” Montoya ended the season fifth in the nation for stolen bases with 44. She posted a batting average of .464, 58 hits, 16 doubles, four triples, seven home runs and 33 runs batted in. Montoya also tallied 80 putouts and 44 assists while posting a fielding percentage of .867. Woodhouse tallied seven doubles, one triple and one home run in 125 plate appearances this season. Her .464 batting average was the second highest on the team, while also accounting for 28 runs and 16 total RBIs. Additionally, Woodhouse had 62 putouts and a perfect fielding percentage during the 2022 season. Dakamas added 24 runs, 43 hits and nine doubles in her 114 plate appearances. Her .377 batting average contributed to her 31 total RBIs while, defensively, her 35 putouts and 39 assists helped the Knights limit opponent baserunners over the course of the season.
NORTH PLATTE, NE
huskeradio.com

Neely to Continue Volleyball Career at Peru State

North Platte Community College volleyball player Madison Neely has signed a letter of intent to play for Peru State College. She is the second NPCC volleyball player to transfer to Peru State. Neely’s teammate, Allie Schneider, announced her intentions in April. “I chose Peru because I knew I wasn’t ready to be done playing my favorite sport, and the [Peru] team was very welcoming when I visited,” Neely said. “They also have a pre-radiology program, which is the field I plan to pursue a career in. During my time here at North Platte, I have made many lifelong friendships and have had great opportunities academically and athletically. I have learned so much throughout my time here and am thankful for my coaches, teammates and the great instructors here in North Platte.”
NORTH PLATTE, NE
huskeradio.com

Huskers Advance to Semifinals at Big Ten Tournament

The Nebraska softball team (38-14) advanced to the semifinals in the Big Ten Tournament after claiming a 3-1 victory over Penn State (32-22). Courtney Wallace (16-6) pitched the complete game for the Huskers and earned the win. Wallace held the Nittany Lions to three hits while striking out four. Bailey Parshall (22-9) recorded the loss for PSU. Parshall pitched 4.2 innings, giving up seven hits and three runs. A three-run fifth inning lifted the Huskers into the lead after Penn State went ahead in the second with one run. Ava Bredwell, who came in as a pinch hitter, sparked the Nebraska offense while Billie Andrews added a two-run double. Mya Felder added a double in the inning while she finished 2-for-3 on the day.
LINCOLN, NE
The Fordham Observer

University Acceptance Rate Decreases

Fordham University’s Office of Undergraduate Admissions released its admissions notifications beginning on Dec. 20 for students who applied early action or early decision. Notifications for students who applied by the regular decision deadline on Jan. 1 were released no later than April 1. According to the enrollment overview for...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
huskeradio.com

St Pats Announces Co-Athletic Directors for Next Year

Release: North Platte Catholic Schools – North Platte Catholic Schools is excited to announce that they have hired Brad Braithwait and Maddy Krebs to serve as Co-Athletic Directors. “These two individuals have been heavily involved with our school over the last few years.” Superintendent Kevin Dodson stated. “They know our Irish community, our coaching staff, and our student athletes. I’m confident they will do an amazing job overseeing all aspects of our athletic programs here at St. Pat’s.” “Brad and Maddy have a strong faith and share a great passion for our Irish athletics.” said Dodson.
NORTH PLATTE, NE
longisland.com

Long Island Volleyball Organization to Host NY's First Annual Volleyball Pride Festival

VBLI, a Long Island-based recreational volleyball organization for teenagers and adults, is elated to announce the first annual Grass Volleyball Pride Festival, a.k.a “PrideFest,” will take place on June 11 at Eisenhower Park in East Meadow, NY. Originally scheduled to take place in June of 2020, PrideFest had been twice-delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
EAST MEADOW, NY
huskeradio.com

Ogallala Wins Cozad Invite, NPSP Second

Led by Teegan Sonneman, who claimed the Cozad title with a score of 75, one stroke ahead of Ogallala’s Caleb Castillo. Ogallala though would claim the team title, shooting a team score of 320 with NPSP in second at 331. Sidney, Cozad and Holdrege rounded out the top five in the team scores.
COZAD, NE
Mid-Hudson News Network

Military exercises commence at West Point

WEST POINT – Cadets at the United States Military Academy (USMA) at West Point have commenced their summer military training exercises, known as “Beast Barracks”. As a result, residents in the area of the service academy can expect elevated noise levels from helicopters and artillery. Traffic volume will also increase on Route 293 with convoys of military vehicles.
WEST POINT, NY
huskeradio.com

Lincoln County Residents Have Strong Early Leads in Political Races

First round of election results have a pair of Lincoln County residents leading early in their political races. Lincoln County’s David Gale had received the most votes in the first round of results released from the Nebraska Secretary of State’s Office in the race for NPPD Board of Directors. Gale has received over a thousand votes as of 8:50 PM Central, Tuesday evening. Meanwhile, fellow challenger Larry Linstrom had garnered 809 as incumbent Bill Hoyt had received 534 votes.
LINCOLN COUNTY, NE
Herald Community Newspapers

Bingo, a new kosher outlet in Inwood

The rumors circulating in the Five Towns turned out to be true as the discount kosher wholesaler Bingo is coming to Inwood as Bingo Wholesale has leased the 61,669-square-foot space in the Burnside Commons shopping plaza on Burnside Avenue that was occupied by Stop & Shop. It is expected to open for Passover next year, April 15, depending on when the required Town of Hempstead permits are approved.
HEMPSTEAD, NY
96.9 WOUR

Top Two New York Cities Everyone is Moving Out of

It comes as no surprise that people are moving out of New York state at alarming rates. But where they're moving from may surprise you. Pods compiled a list of moving trends over the past year and New York seems like a no-brainer when it comes to the loss of residents. But it's not New York City people are fleeing from.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
huskeradio.com

Gov. Ricketts, DHHS Proclaim May as “Foster Care Month” in Nebraska

Governor Pete Ricketts proclaimed May as “Foster Care Month” during a morning ceremony at the State Capitol. He was joined by leaders from the Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) Division of Children and Family Services (CFS) and partner nonprofits supporting foster care in Nebraska. “Foster parents step into the gap when a child’s biological parents are unable to offer care,” said Gov. Ricketts. “Their selfless investment of time and energy makes a lasting impact on the youth in their care. I encourage Nebraskans to support foster parents in their communities, and I invite families to consider opening their home to a child in need of foster care.”
NEBRASKA STATE
flyfisherman.com

Is New York's Delaware River Public or Private for Anglers?

Some homeowners on the East Branch of the Delaware are asserting ownership of the riverbed to the center of the river. Each year thousands of fly fishers make their pilgrimage to the great New York tributaries of the Delaware River, and with good reason: The beauty of the clean, cold water is intoxicating as it winds its way through the Catskill Mountains, placidly flowing past old farms and family homesteads that lie in stark contrast to the neon, concrete, and noise of the Big Apple to the south. Visiting anglers find the river not only picturesque but chock full of healthy brown and rainbow trout, some of which easily exceed 20 inches. Montana, Wyoming, and Colorado may win the “fly-fishing” word association game, but American fly fishing was actually born right here in the Catskills.
DELAWARE STATE
huskeradio.com

NE Congressman Adrian Smith Secures GOP Nomination

Longtime Nebraska Congressman Adrian Smith had cruised to victory Tuesday evening in the state’s primary election. The third Congressional representative received over 77% of the statewide vote according to the Nebraska Secretary of State’s Office garnering over 1,496 votes in Lincoln County alone. However, who Congressman Smith’s Democratic challenger will be still remained somewhat of a mystery late into Tuesday evening. The Nebraska Secretary of State’s Office had David Else receiving nearly 52% of the third district vote as Daniel Wik garnered over 48%. Additional Congressional results can be found with the link provided below:
LINCOLN COUNTY, NE

