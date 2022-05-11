Plotnikov Signs to Continue Career at Hofstra University

Three members of the North Platte Community College softball team have been recognized with postseason awards. Elena Montoya, of Denver, Colo.; Kelsey Woodhouse, of Duchesne, Utah and Taelyn Dakamas, of Wailua, Hawaii, were named to the All-Region IX Team. Additionally, Montoya was selected as the Region IX Offensive Player of the Year. The recognitions were voted on by Division II Region IX coaches. “These young ladies earned the awards through their commitment and buy-in to the program from day one,” said NPCC head women’s softball coach Janelle Higgins. “They not only were dedicated on the field, but off the field and in the classroom as well. I’m very proud of all three of them and am excited for them to be back next year to lead us.” Montoya ended the season fifth in the nation for stolen bases with 44. She posted a batting average of .464, 58 hits, 16 doubles, four triples, seven home runs and 33 runs batted in. Montoya also tallied 80 putouts and 44 assists while posting a fielding percentage of .867. Woodhouse tallied seven doubles, one triple and one home run in 125 plate appearances this season. Her .464 batting average was the second highest on the team, while also accounting for 28 runs and 16 total RBIs. Additionally, Woodhouse had 62 putouts and a perfect fielding percentage during the 2022 season. Dakamas added 24 runs, 43 hits and nine doubles in her 114 plate appearances. Her .377 batting average contributed to her 31 total RBIs while, defensively, her 35 putouts and 39 assists helped the Knights limit opponent baserunners over the course of the season.

NORTH PLATTE, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO