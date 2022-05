All of the North Shore, Hancock and Pearl River Counties and the northern half of the South Shore are all under a marginal risk of severe weather today. The greatest risk today will be the possibility of strong-straight line winds late this afternoon and evening. Friday, all SELA and Hancock and Pearl River Counties are under a marginal risk of severe. The biggest threats will be the possibility of hail and strong straight-line winds.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 17 HOURS AGO