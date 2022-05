While Brady Manek isn’t allowed to return to UNC for another year after using up his eligibility, the forward is now looking for the next step in his career. On Monday, Manek was one of 44 players who accepted an invite to the NBA G League Elite Camp which takes place in Chicago from May 16-17th. The camp allows players to showcase their skills for scouts and potentially earn an invite to the NBA Combine later on in the week. It’s a big opportunity for a player like Manek who is currently projected to go undrafted this Summer in the league’s draft. The...

