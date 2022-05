As the 104th PGA Championship at Southern Hills in Tulsa, Okla., approaches, the weight of the world is on top of Phil Mickelson. The reversal of his fortunes and the swift despoiling of his reputation are as stunning as the improbable triumph he orchestrated in South Carolina last May. Because of his dabblings in the LIV Golf series, a serious rival to the PGA Tour financed by Saudi Arabia, and a series of controversial comments about the PGA Tour and Saudi Arabian interests in the upstart circuit, Mickelson has become something of a pariah in the game in which he has long been a leader.

TULSA, OK ・ 18 HOURS AGO