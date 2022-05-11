ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Visual Artist tobyato Receives His Own ASICS NOVABLAST SPS Collaboaration

hypebeast.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleTobyato is an artist of many disciplines who has made a name for himself by fashioning breathtaking murals in Singapore to creating brand collaborations with the likes of Levi’s, Shake Shack, Casio G-SHOCK and more. And this Spring, the visual maven has been...

hypebeast.com

inputmag.com

Nike and RTFKT Studio's first digital sneakers remix the Dunk

A couple of months ago, Nike acquired metaverse sneaker creator RTFKT Studios and planted the seed for a new frontier of digital sneakers. That fruit is now ripe for the picking, as the first of the Swoosh’s Ethereum-based kicks have finally been unveiled. Digital drip — RTFKT took to...
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

This is What a Nike x Birkenstock Collaboration Could Look Like

For those wondering what a x Birkenstock collaboration could look like, Italian graphic designer Davide Perella has put together his take on the team-up. Taking to Instagram, Perella shared an image of a Swoosh-marked Boston clog for curious footwear fans. The fictional collaboration features a smooth black leather upper accented...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
hypebeast.com

Nike Air Trainer 1 "Chlorophyll" Is Getting Another Retro Release

Tinker Hatfield is responsible for engineering some of the most culture-shifting sneaker silhouettes and colorways for. and Jordan Brand. For the former, the iconic designer has a laundry list of Sportswear makeups in his Swoosh portfolio, one being the Nike Air Trainer 1 “Chlorophyll” which is slated to get another retro release. This iteration serves as a follow-up to its retro bring back from 2020.
LIFESTYLE
Complex

Balenciaga’s New $1,850 Sneakers Come ‘Fully Destroyed’

Pre-distressed sneakers are nothing new in the fashion world—brands like Golden Goose, Gucci, and Maison Margiela have been criticized for selling dirty looking shoes at grossly marked up prices in the past. Even sportswear brands have dabbled in the trend, with pre-yellowed TPUs and DIY “vintage” customs becoming commonplace in recent years. But a new design from Balenciaga dials the soiled look to the extreme, and social media is predictably up in arms over the shoes.
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

Prada’s Foam Rubber Mules Elevates Cozy Footwear

People can’t get enough of soft and cozy footwear and with the expansion of foam silhouettes,. decided to enter the ring. The Italian luxury house unveiled its new foam rubber mule that’s fit for walking or simply lounging around. Coming in light blue, red and black, the plush...
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

The Supreme x Nike Zoom Flight 95 Releases On May 5th

Supreme continues its trend of rotating obscure and mainstream models for its Nike shoe collaborations as it turns its direction to the Nike Zoom Flight 95. To clarify, this mid-90s basketball shoe is hardly obscure as it debuted in 1995, largely considered one of the most robust years in basketball shoe history. The enlarged “bug eye” midsole design and the ample use of carbon fiber renders these one very recognizable, but it is relatively unfamiliar in the grand scheme of Nike footwear as it hasn’t released at retail in years. Now, Supreme is responsible for ushering back this popular silhouette (a first-time collab for the model), and they’re doing so in their signature street-style aesthetic.
APPAREL
Hello Magazine

Gwyneth Paltrow reveals upcoming family change with her children

Gwyneth Paltrow is a doting mom to two teenage children, Apple and Moses, who she shares with ex-husband Chris Martin. The family are notoriously private, but over the weekend the award-winning actress gave a rare insight into their upcoming plans - and how they are changing things up this year for Mother's Day.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
hypebeast.com

Here Is the First Look at the Jordan Two Trey "Raptors"

Since revealing its new hybrid Jordan Brand model, the Jordan Two Trey which is inspired by seven different classic silhouettes, has arrived in a “Raptors” color scheme. The shoe, which is constructed in mixed mesh, synthetic and patent leather mudguards as well as AJ11-inspired branding on the label and tongues. The silhouette comes in an all-black base that sits atop a white midsole and red rubber outsole with additional purple details on the Jumpman logo on the tongue and heel tabs. The shoe takes on the colorway of the traditional Toronto Raptors branding. The design is also a nod to the “Raptors” Air Jordan 7 color blocking.
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

The Nike Air More Uptempo Appears In A “Black/Purple” Colorway

While beloved for its on-the-court colorways, the Nike Air More Uptempo has gone on to garner attention off-the-court for its experimental, retro arrangements since the mid-1990s. Recently, the Scottie Pippen-associated silhouette emerged in a clean “Black” and “Purple” color combination. Akin to a newly-surfaced “Black/Royal” pair,...
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

Nike Adds The Air Max Plus To Its Growing “Graffiti” Collection

A year away from celebrating its 25th anniversary, the Nike Air Max Plus has recently seen an explosion in colorways. In addition to compelling styles in line with its debut gradient looks, Sean McDowell’s 1998 design has recently appeared laden with graffiti-reminiscent text as have other Nike Sportswear models.
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

Nike's Air VaporMax Plus Arrives in Vibrant "University Blue"

Teased at the same time last year in a vibrant yolk-like yellow makeover, ‘s popular Air VaporMax Plus reappears right on schedule in a “University Blue” colorway for the warmer days ahead. The upcoming silhouette is featured in neoprene uppers with a matching TPU cage, plastic mudguards,...
LIFESTYLE
Hypebae

Birkin Bags Inspire the Latest Women's Air Jordan

Jordan Brand took to Instagram to announce Isabelle Harrison of the Dallas Wings as the newest addition to their roster of athletes. In the post, Isabelle not-so-sneakily previews an upcoming Air Jordan 1 High silhouette in a familiar color scheme. The model’s orange, black and white make up is a...
DALLAS, TX
hypebeast.com

Air Jordan 1 High Zoom CMFT Adopts the "Hare" Motif

One strategy that Jordan Brand will often implement in its footwear category is that it will take some of its most notable color schemes from its retro lineup and allow its inline releases to borrow them. It’s a playful way to repurpose a classic palette, and this forthcoming Air Jordan 1 High Zoom CMFT “Hare” iteration does exactly that.
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

Air Jordan 4 SE “Black Canvas” Expected In August

With the Fall 2022 season right around the corner, Jordan Brand continues to prepare its Retro footwear product for the months of July, August, and September. Set for arrival in that middle month is an all-new Air Jordan 4 SE “Black Canvas” that comes attached with some key changes to the brand’s plans.
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz Reveal Whether They Ever Will Make a Joint Album

Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz recently opened up about the possibility of working on a collaborative album, stating that while nothing is on the table just yet, the idea is “very exciting.”. In a recent Million Dollaz Worth of Game interview, the husband and wife stated that they’ve already...
MUSIC
hypebeast.com

COMME des GARÇONS x Nike Air Max Sunder SP Collab Has a Release Date

The long-awaited COMME des GARÇONS x Air Max Sunder Sp have officially arrived. The collaboration was first revealed in the recent COMME des GARÇONS Homme Plus Spring/Summer 2022 show titled “The Existence of Flowers.” Designer Rei Kawakubo takes on the 1998 Nike silhouette for the contemporary era. The collaboration sees a simplified version of the ’90s model, wrapped in a nylon shell that sits atop a leather base. The collaboration is releasing in three colorways, the “White/Black,” “Triple White” and “Triple Black” colorways.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS

