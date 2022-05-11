ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
1 killed, 2 injured in separate Fort Worth shootings early Wednesday morning

By Jessika Harkay
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
 1 day ago

Three people were shot, one fatally, in separate shootings shortly after midnight Wednesday.

The first of the shootings occurred around 12:25 a.m. at the Luxury Inn located at 2108 E. Lancaster Ave. in central Fort Worth.

Police said upon their arrival at the scene, they found two people who were suffering from gunshot wounds. One of the victims was taken to John Peter Smith Hospital but succumbed to their injuries. The person who died had not been identified as of Wednesday afternoon. The police department did not provide an update to the second victim’s condition.

Minutes later, around 12:45 a.m., police said they responded to a shooting in the 4200 block of Carol Avenue in east Fort Worth.

At the scene, responding officers found a man who was shot near the groin area, they said.

“The victim stated that he had been walking near a park located in the 4300 block of Ramey Avenue when he was struck by gunfire,” police said in a news release. “The victim was transported to John Peter Smith Hospital in good condition for treatment.”

Police have not made any arrests in either shooting.

Fort Worth Star-Telegram

