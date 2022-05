Fanchon Stinger is bidding farewell to the news studio after three decades. The veteran anchor announced her retirement from Fox59 and broadcasting in April and wrapped her last day on Tuesday. Her work has made her a beloved member of the Indianapolis community, who doesn’t want to see her go. Fortunately, Stinger will continue to help the local community as she always has. We look back on this Emmy-winning journalist’s outstanding career in this Fanchon Stinger wiki.

