Phoenix, AZ

Suns' Deandre Ayton: Near double-double in win

 1 day ago

Ayton put up 20 points (9-13 FG, 2-2 FT), nine rebounds and two assists in...

The Spun

Video: Luka Doncic Had Message For Suns After Game 5

The Phoenix Suns held Luka Doncic and the Mavs to just 80 points in their 30-point blowout of Dallas in Game 5. After the loss, the Slovenian-born superstar had a message for the Suns as he and the team headed towards the locker room to start preparing for Game 6.
Arizona Sports
Arizona Basketball
Heat-76ers: Shelved sniper Duncan Robinson is a hot topic, but cold shooting is only one of Miami's issues

If you want to make a case that Duncan Robinson deserves playing time, you could start with the Miami Heat's first shot in Game 4 of their second-round series. In an effort to get Kyle Lowry going and exploit the Philadelphia 76ers' drop coverage, they run him off a down screen into a dribble-handoff with Bam Adebayo, but Lowry back-rims the open 3:
Mavs Rout Suns, Force Game 7 vs Phoenix

Luka Doncic scored 33 points and the Dallas Mavericks beat the Phoenix Suns 113-86 on Thursday night to force a Game 7 in the Western Conference semifinals. The home team has won all six games, none with a final margin closer than seven points. The deciding game is Sunday in Phoenix.
Deandre Ayton
Fans thrilled after Phoenix Suns defeat Dallas Mavericks in Game 5

Fans were celebrating after the Phoenix Suns easily took Game 1 of the Western Conference semifinals against the Dallas Mavericks on Monday. Fans celebrate Phoenix Suns Game 5 win over New Orleans Pelicans. Updated: Apr. 26, 2022 at 10:23 PM MST. |. Fans flooded Footprint Center to celebrate the Suns...
Devin Booker, Suns Embrace Tough Road Test vs. Mavericks in Game 6

It's not about how you start, it's about how you finish. The Phoenix Suns, after two lackluster games against the Dallas Mavericks, once again found themselves trailing Luka Doncic and company after the first quarter of Game 5. However, the Suns managed to find their groove to eventually pull ahead...
Here's What Devin Booker Said After Game 5

"This is just what I've been preparing for," Booker said. "Even those seasons that we didn't make it I sat there and I took that anger to the gym and just imagined myself being in those situations," The series will now head back to Texas for Game 6 on Thursday,...
Draymond Green on dancing with Grizzlies crowd in Warriors' blowout loss: We can talk smack, and 'embrace it'

No one expected the Memphis Grizzlies to blow out the Golden State Warriors by 39 points in Game 5 Wednesday night, especially without All-Star guard Ja Morant on the floor after being sidelined with a bone bruise on his right knee. But Jaren Jackson Jr., Desmond Bane and the rest of the Memphis squad dominated the Warriors 134-95, and the Grizzlies crowd had some fun at the Warriors' expense during a timeout.
Wild's Marc-Andre Fleury: Yields four goals again

Fleury surrendered four goals on 31 shots in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Blues in Game 5. The fifth goal was an empty-netter. Fleury and the Wild led 2-1 after the first period, but the Blues took over to close out the game. This is the third time in five contests Fleury's allowed four goals, including in each of the last two games. The Wild are now in must-win mode beginning with Thursday's Game 6, and it's unclear if Fleury will get another start or if Cam Talbot will get his first start of the playoffs for a chance of pace.
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Phoenix Suns
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Wild's Marc-Andre Fleury: Gets starting nod

Fleury will guard the home goal during Tuesday's Game 5 versus the Blues, Kevin Falness of the Minnesota Wild Radio Network reports. Fleury was a little shaky in Sunday's Game 4 against St. Louis, surrendering four goals on 33 shots en route to a 5-2 defeat, but coach Dean Evason will nonetheless stick with the veteran netminder for a pivotal Game 5 matchup. The Blues put up six goals through Games 1 and 2 in Minnesota to open the series.
Angels' Griffin Canning: Suffers setback

Canning (back) experienced soreness after tossing a simulated game Monday and will scale back his throwing for a few days, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports. Canning's sim game Monday was only two innings, but the right-hander felt "more soreness than expected" afterward and will now take a step back from his throwing progression. It's not clear if this will affect his timeline for returning to the big club since he's not eligible to return until early June. It's at least encouraging that the Angels hope Canning can play catch Wednesday, per Sam Blum of The Athletic.
Bruins' Hampus Lindholm: Unavailable against Canes

Lindholm (upper body) didn't travel with the team for Tuesday's Game 5 matchup with Carolina, Fluto Shinzawa of The Athletic reports. Lindholm will be on the shelf for his third straight contest due to his lingering upper-body issue. Even prior to getting hurt, the 28-year-old blueliner logged just one point in his last five outings despite averaging 21:30 of ice time, including 2:27 with the man advantage.
