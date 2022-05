Provided by Justin Glisan, Ph.D., State Climatologist, Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship. The stretch of unseasonably cold reporting periods continued through the first week of May with temperature departures ranging from four to eight degrees below normal across Iowa; the statewide average temperature was 51.3 degrees, 5.2 degrees below normal. Rain fell at all reporting stations with pockets of slightly above average totals in west-central and eastern Iowa, though the remainder of the state experienced below average totals of near an inch along the Iowa-Minnesota border.

